Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises 26.62% YoY

Livemint

Schneider Electric Infrastructure announced its Q2 results for 2024 on 15 Nov, showing a revenue increase of 20.96% YoY alongside a profit rise of 26.62%. Profit stood at 54.27 crore with total revenue reaching 599.71 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 Results 2024:Schneider Electric Infrastructure declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024, revealing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline increase of 20.96% year-over-year, with total revenue amounting to 599.71 crore. The profit for the quarter rose by 26.62% year-over-year, reaching 54.27 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Schneider Electric Infrastructure experienced a modest revenue growth of 1.15%, while profit saw a more substantial increase of 11.94%. This indicates a stable performance quarter-over-quarter despite the challenges in the market.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses showed a decline of 8.89% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.42% year-over-year. This suggests that while cost control measures are taking effect in the short term, there are still rising costs compared to the previous year.

Operating income for Schneider Electric was reported down by 10.52% compared to the previous quarter, but it still marked an increase of 26.81% year-over-year. This reflects the company’s ability to enhance operational efficiency over the longer term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.27, which is an increase of 17.44% year-over-year, signaling strong profitability relative to shares outstanding.

Despite these positive results, the stock has delivered a -8.64% return in the last week and a -13.28% return over the past six months, although it boasts a notable 77.06% return year-to-date. This indicates volatility in the stock's performance recently.

Currently, Schneider Electric Infrastructure has a market capitalization of 17,324.28 crore and trades within a 52-week range of 980 to 325.55.

As of 15 Nov, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, the consensus recommendation was to 'Sell', indicating a cautious outlook from market experts.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue599.71592.91+1.15%495.81+20.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total70.6477.53-8.89%64.56+9.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.335.87+7.84%5.69+11.25%
Total Operating Expense531.84517.06+2.86%442.29+20.25%
Operating Income67.8775.85-10.52%53.52+26.81%
Net Income Before Taxes64.5265.31-1.21%42.86+50.54%
Net Income54.2748.48+11.94%42.86+26.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.272.03+11.82%1.93+17.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹54.27Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹599.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

