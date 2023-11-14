'Season of hot sales': Apple supplier Foxconn logs surprise jump in Q3 profit. Details here
‘We have entered the traditional season of hot sales in the second half and our operations are set to gradually improve quarter on quarter,’ Foxconn chairman Young Liu said.
A “season of hot sales" starting in the second half of the calendar year 2023 has allowed Apple Inc supplier Foxconn to log a surprise profit of 11 percent in the third quarter. This came as a surprise as the Taiwanese phone manufacturer was anticipating a fall in revenue during the July-September period.