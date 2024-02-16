Sel Manufacturing Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 38.21% YoY

Sel Manufacturing Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 91.72% & the loss decreased by 38.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 87.72% and the loss decreased by 54.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 83.76% q-o-q & decreased by 86.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 58.74% q-o-q & increased by 44.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-11.59 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.

Sel Manufacturing Company has delivered -6.6% return in the last 1 week, -32.59% return in the last 6 months, and 5.91% YTD return.

Currently, the Sel Manufacturing Company has a market cap of ₹278.99 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹298.7 & ₹72.5 respectively.

Sel Manufacturing Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.81 96.12 -87.72% 142.57 -91.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.39 8.57 -83.76% 10.24 -86.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.8 23.79 +0.03% 25.15 -5.39% Total Operating Expense 31.28 143.32 -78.17% 177.35 -82.36% Operating Income -19.47 -47.19 +58.74% -34.78 +44.02% Net Income Before Taxes -27.93 -61.58 +54.64% -45.2 +38.21% Net Income -27.93 -61.58 +54.64% -45.2 +38.21% Diluted Normalized EPS -11.59 -17.91 +35.3% -14.05 +17.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-27.93Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11.81Cr

