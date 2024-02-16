Sel Manufacturing Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 38.21% YoY

Sel Manufacturing Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 91.72% & the loss decreased by 38.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 87.72% and the loss decreased by 54.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 83.76% q-o-q & decreased by 86.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 58.74% q-o-q & increased by 44.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-11.59 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.
Sel Manufacturing Company has delivered -6.6% return in the last 1 week, -32.59% return in the last 6 months, and 5.91% YTD return.
Currently, the Sel Manufacturing Company has a market cap of ₹278.99 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹298.7 & ₹72.5 respectively.
Sel Manufacturing Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.81
|96.12
|-87.72%
|142.57
|-91.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.39
|8.57
|-83.76%
|10.24
|-86.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.8
|23.79
|+0.03%
|25.15
|-5.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.28
|143.32
|-78.17%
|177.35
|-82.36%
|Operating Income
|-19.47
|-47.19
|+58.74%
|-34.78
|+44.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-27.93
|-61.58
|+54.64%
|-45.2
|+38.21%
|Net Income
|-27.93
|-61.58
|+54.64%
|-45.2
|+38.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-11.59
|-17.91
|+35.3%
|-14.05
|+17.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-27.93Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11.81Cr
