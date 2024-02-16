Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sel Manufacturing Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 38.21% YoY

Sel Manufacturing Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 38.21% YoY

Livemint

Sel Manufacturing Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 91.72% YoY & loss decreased by 38.21% YoY

Sel Manufacturing Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sel Manufacturing Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 91.72% & the loss decreased by 38.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 87.72% and the loss decreased by 54.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 83.76% q-o-q & decreased by 86.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 58.74% q-o-q & increased by 44.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -11.59 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 17.52% Y-o-Y.

Sel Manufacturing Company has delivered -6.6% return in the last 1 week, -32.59% return in the last 6 months, and 5.91% YTD return.

Currently, the Sel Manufacturing Company has a market cap of 278.99 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 298.7 & 72.5 respectively.

Sel Manufacturing Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.8196.12-87.72%142.57-91.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.398.57-83.76%10.24-86.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.823.79+0.03%25.15-5.39%
Total Operating Expense31.28143.32-78.17%177.35-82.36%
Operating Income-19.47-47.19+58.74%-34.78+44.02%
Net Income Before Taxes-27.93-61.58+54.64%-45.2+38.21%
Net Income-27.93-61.58+54.64%-45.2+38.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS-11.59-17.91+35.3%-14.05+17.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-27.93Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11.81Cr

