Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 33.06% YOY

Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 33.06% YOY

Livemint

Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 87.73% YoY & loss decreased by 33.06% YoY

Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live

Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live : Sel Manufacturing Company announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showing a significant decrease in revenue by 87.73% year-over-year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 33.06% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sel Manufacturing Company witnessed a growth in revenue by 137.19%, but also an increase in loss by 48.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 24.6% quarter-over-quarter, while they decreased by 86.21% year-over-year.

Operating income saw a decline of 22.11% sequentially, but a notable increase of 51.46% year-over-year for Sel Manufacturing Company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -13.58, marking a 26.3% increase year-over-year.

Sel Manufacturing Company's stock performance in the market has been negative, with a return of -3.14% in the last week, -22.43% in the last 6 months, and -14.72% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 224.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 164.1 and 66.65 respectively.

Sel Manufacturing Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28.0111.81+137.19%228.31-87.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.741.39+24.6%12.59-86.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.4823.8-1.35%24.57-4.46%
Total Operating Expense51.7931.28+65.56%277.29-81.32%
Operating Income-23.78-19.47-22.11%-48.98+51.46%
Net Income Before Taxes-41.53-27.93-48.67%-62.04+33.06%
Net Income-41.53-27.93-48.67%-62.04+33.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS-13.58-11.59-17.24%-18.43+26.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-41.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹28.01Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.