Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 33.06% YOY

Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live : Sel Manufacturing Company announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showing a significant decrease in revenue by 87.73% year-over-year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 33.06% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Sel Manufacturing Company witnessed a growth in revenue by 137.19%, but also an increase in loss by 48.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 24.6% quarter-over-quarter, while they decreased by 86.21% year-over-year.
Operating income saw a decline of 22.11% sequentially, but a notable increase of 51.46% year-over-year for Sel Manufacturing Company.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-13.58, marking a 26.3% increase year-over-year.
Sel Manufacturing Company's stock performance in the market has been negative, with a return of -3.14% in the last week, -22.43% in the last 6 months, and -14.72% year-to-date.
Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹224.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹164.1 and ₹66.65 respectively.
Sel Manufacturing Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28.01
|11.81
|+137.19%
|228.31
|-87.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.74
|1.39
|+24.6%
|12.59
|-86.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.48
|23.8
|-1.35%
|24.57
|-4.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|51.79
|31.28
|+65.56%
|277.29
|-81.32%
|Operating Income
|-23.78
|-19.47
|-22.11%
|-48.98
|+51.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-41.53
|-27.93
|-48.67%
|-62.04
|+33.06%
|Net Income
|-41.53
|-27.93
|-48.67%
|-62.04
|+33.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-13.58
|-11.59
|-17.24%
|-18.43
|+26.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-41.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹28.01Cr
