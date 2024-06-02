Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 33.06% YOY

Sel Manufacturing Company Q4 Results Live : Sel Manufacturing Company announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showing a significant decrease in revenue by 87.73% year-over-year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 33.06% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sel Manufacturing Company witnessed a growth in revenue by 137.19%, but also an increase in loss by 48.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 24.6% quarter-over-quarter, while they decreased by 86.21% year-over-year.

Operating income saw a decline of 22.11% sequentially, but a notable increase of 51.46% year-over-year for Sel Manufacturing Company.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-13.58, marking a 26.3% increase year-over-year.

Sel Manufacturing Company's stock performance in the market has been negative, with a return of -3.14% in the last week, -22.43% in the last 6 months, and -14.72% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹224.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹164.1 and ₹66.65 respectively.

Sel Manufacturing Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28.01 11.81 +137.19% 228.31 -87.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.74 1.39 +24.6% 12.59 -86.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.48 23.8 -1.35% 24.57 -4.46% Total Operating Expense 51.79 31.28 +65.56% 277.29 -81.32% Operating Income -23.78 -19.47 -22.11% -48.98 +51.46% Net Income Before Taxes -41.53 -27.93 -48.67% -62.04 +33.06% Net Income -41.53 -27.93 -48.67% -62.04 +33.06% Diluted Normalized EPS -13.58 -11.59 -17.24% -18.43 +26.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-41.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹28.01Cr

