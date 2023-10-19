Selan Exploration Technology Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.92% YOY
Selan Exploration Technology Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 20.1% YoY & profit increased by 6.92% YoY
Selan Exploration Technology, a leading company in the oil and gas exploration sector, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 16, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue growing by 20.1% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company's profit also showed a positive trend, increasing by 6.92% year over year.