Selan Exploration Technology Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.92% YOY

Selan Exploration Technology, a leading company in the oil and gas exploration sector, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 16, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue growing by 20.1% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company's profit also showed a positive trend, increasing by 6.92% year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Selan Exploration Technology experienced even stronger growth. The company's revenue surged by an impressive 39.37% quarter over quarter, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 86.9%.

One of the key factors contributing to Selan Exploration Technology's growth was the rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 36.97% compared to the previous quarter and by 120.61% year over year. Despite this increase, the company managed to maintain a healthy operating income, which grew by 129.37% quarter over quarter and by 1.65% year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹6.2, showing a growth of 6.9% year over year. This indicates that Selan Exploration Technology has been able to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

Selan Exploration Technology has also performed well in the stock market. Over the past week, the company has delivered a return of 12.39%. In the longer term, the company has achieved impressive returns of 68.75% over the past six months and 82.23% year to date (YTD). This demonstrates the company's ability to create value for its investors.

Currently, Selan Exploration Technology has a market capitalization of ₹669.33 Crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹477 and ₹216.5, respectively. These figures indicate the company's market value and the range of its stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Selan Exploration Technology Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.19 28.12 +39.37% 32.63 +20.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.89 2.11 +36.97% 1.31 +120.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.8 0.69 +15.94% 0.65 +23.08% Total Operating Expense 29.35 23.83 +23.16% 22.95 +27.89% Operating Income 9.84 4.29 +129.37% 9.68 +1.65% Net Income Before Taxes 12.67 7.61 +66.49% 11.59 +9.32% Net Income 9.42 5.04 +86.9% 8.81 +6.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.2 3.31 +87.31% 5.8 +6.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.42Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹39.19Cr

