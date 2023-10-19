Hello User
Selan Exploration Technology Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.92% YOY

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.92% YOY

Livemint

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 20.1% YoY & profit increased by 6.92% YoY

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 FY24 Results

Selan Exploration Technology, a leading company in the oil and gas exploration sector, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on October 16, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in its topline, with revenue growing by 20.1% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company's profit also showed a positive trend, increasing by 6.92% year over year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Selan Exploration Technology experienced even stronger growth. The company's revenue surged by an impressive 39.37% quarter over quarter, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 86.9%.

One of the key factors contributing to Selan Exploration Technology's growth was the rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses increased by 36.97% compared to the previous quarter and by 120.61% year over year. Despite this increase, the company managed to maintain a healthy operating income, which grew by 129.37% quarter over quarter and by 1.65% year over year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at 6.2, showing a growth of 6.9% year over year. This indicates that Selan Exploration Technology has been able to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

Selan Exploration Technology has also performed well in the stock market. Over the past week, the company has delivered a return of 12.39%. In the longer term, the company has achieved impressive returns of 68.75% over the past six months and 82.23% year to date (YTD). This demonstrates the company's ability to create value for its investors.

Currently, Selan Exploration Technology has a market capitalization of 669.33 Crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 477 and 216.5, respectively. These figures indicate the company's market value and the range of its stock price over the past year.

Selan Exploration Technology Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.1928.12+39.37%32.63+20.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.892.11+36.97%1.31+120.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.80.69+15.94%0.65+23.08%
Total Operating Expense29.3523.83+23.16%22.95+27.89%
Operating Income9.844.29+129.37%9.68+1.65%
Net Income Before Taxes12.677.61+66.49%11.59+9.32%
Net Income9.425.04+86.9%8.81+6.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.23.31+87.31%5.8+6.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.42Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹39.19Cr

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:44 AM IST
