Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 126.75% YOY

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live : Selan Exploration Technology declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing an impressive financial performance. The company's topline surged by 75.86% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 126.75%. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its operations in the exploration sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Selan reported an 8.6% growth in revenue and a 17.43% increase in profit. These results indicate a consistent upward trajectory for the company amidst a competitive market environment.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 1.18% quarter-over-quarter, and a substantial increase of 77.85% year-over-year. This will be a point of concern as the company scales its operations.

The operating income showcased a robust growth of 17.04% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 164.53% year-over-year, further solidifying the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹13.94, reflecting an increase of 124.84% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth indicates enhanced shareholder value and profitability.

In the last week, Selan Exploration Technology has delivered a return of 5.33%, while in the last six months, the return has been an impressive 32.03%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a remarkable return of 69.99%, highlighting the confidence investors have in its growth potential.

Currently, Selan Exploration Technology has a market capitalization of ₹1273.23 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1078.25 and a low of ₹403.55. These figures reflect the company's resilience and strong market positioning in the exploration technology sector.

Selan Exploration Technology Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 68.92 63.46 +8.6% 39.19 +75.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.14 5.08 +1.18% 2.89 +77.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.13 1.04 +8.65% 0.8 +41.25% Total Operating Expense 42.89 41.22 +4.05% 29.35 +46.13% Operating Income 26.03 22.24 +17.04% 9.84 +164.53% Net Income Before Taxes 28.32 24.44 +15.88% 12.67 +123.52% Net Income 21.36 18.19 +17.43% 9.42 +126.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.94 11.97 +16.46% 6.2 +124.84%