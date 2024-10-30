Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 126.75% YOY

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 75.86% YoY & profit increased by 126.75% YoY.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live
Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live : Selan Exploration Technology declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing an impressive financial performance. The company's topline surged by 75.86% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 126.75%. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its operations in the exploration sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Selan reported an 8.6% growth in revenue and a 17.43% increase in profit. These results indicate a consistent upward trajectory for the company amidst a competitive market environment.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 1.18% quarter-over-quarter, and a substantial increase of 77.85% year-over-year. This will be a point of concern as the company scales its operations.

The operating income showcased a robust growth of 17.04% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 164.53% year-over-year, further solidifying the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 13.94, reflecting an increase of 124.84% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth indicates enhanced shareholder value and profitability.

In the last week, Selan Exploration Technology has delivered a return of 5.33%, while in the last six months, the return has been an impressive 32.03%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a remarkable return of 69.99%, highlighting the confidence investors have in its growth potential.

Currently, Selan Exploration Technology has a market capitalization of 1273.23 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1078.25 and a low of 403.55. These figures reflect the company's resilience and strong market positioning in the exploration technology sector.

Selan Exploration Technology Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue68.9263.46+8.6%39.19+75.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.145.08+1.18%2.89+77.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.131.04+8.65%0.8+41.25%
Total Operating Expense42.8941.22+4.05%29.35+46.13%
Operating Income26.0322.24+17.04%9.84+164.53%
Net Income Before Taxes28.3224.44+15.88%12.67+123.52%
Net Income21.3618.19+17.43%9.42+126.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.9411.97+16.46%6.2+124.84%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹21.36Cr
₹68.92Cr
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSelan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 126.75% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    291.35
    10:57 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    7.75 (2.73%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    324.60
    10:57 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.95 (1.23%)

    Tata Motors share price

    847.25
    10:57 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.2 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.40
    10:57 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,739.80
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    327.5 (3.48%)

    Coforge share price

    7,869.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    114.05 (1.47%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.00
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.59%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,234.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.9 (0.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,120.40
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3868.65 (-7.9%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,348.30
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -936.35 (-6.55%)

    Cipla share price

    1,420.00
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -58.1 (-3.93%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    515.10
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -20.65 (-3.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Laxmi Organic Industries share price

    274.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    22.1 (8.75%)

    Redington India share price

    181.05
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.3 (8.58%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    364.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    25.3 (7.45%)

    ITI share price

    233.60
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.1 (7.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.