Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 126.75% YOY

Livemint

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 75.86% YoY & profit increased by 126.75% YoY.

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live : Selan Exploration Technology declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing an impressive financial performance. The company's topline surged by 75.86% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 126.75%. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its operations in the exploration sector.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Selan reported an 8.6% growth in revenue and a 17.43% increase in profit. These results indicate a consistent upward trajectory for the company amidst a competitive market environment.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 1.18% quarter-over-quarter, and a substantial increase of 77.85% year-over-year. This will be a point of concern as the company scales its operations.

The operating income showcased a robust growth of 17.04% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 164.53% year-over-year, further solidifying the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 13.94, reflecting an increase of 124.84% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth indicates enhanced shareholder value and profitability.

In the last week, Selan Exploration Technology has delivered a return of 5.33%, while in the last six months, the return has been an impressive 32.03%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a remarkable return of 69.99%, highlighting the confidence investors have in its growth potential.

Currently, Selan Exploration Technology has a market capitalization of 1273.23 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1078.25 and a low of 403.55. These figures reflect the company's resilience and strong market positioning in the exploration technology sector.

Selan Exploration Technology Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue68.9263.46+8.6%39.19+75.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.145.08+1.18%2.89+77.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.131.04+8.65%0.8+41.25%
Total Operating Expense42.8941.22+4.05%29.35+46.13%
Operating Income26.0322.24+17.04%9.84+164.53%
Net Income Before Taxes28.3224.44+15.88%12.67+123.52%
Net Income21.3618.19+17.43%9.42+126.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.9411.97+16.46%6.2+124.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.36Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹68.92Cr

