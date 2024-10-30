Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 126.75% YOY

Selan Exploration Technology Q2 Results Live : Selan Exploration Technology declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, showcasing an impressive financial performance. The company's topline surged by 75.86% year-over-year, while profit soared by an astounding 126.75%. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its operations in the exploration sector.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Selan reported an 8.6% growth in revenue and a 17.43% increase in profit. These results indicate a consistent upward trajectory for the company amidst a competitive market environment.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 1.18% quarter-over-quarter, and a substantial increase of 77.85% year-over-year. This will be a point of concern as the company scales its operations.
The operating income showcased a robust growth of 17.04% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 164.53% year-over-year, further solidifying the company’s financial health and operational efficiency.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹13.94, reflecting an increase of 124.84% year-over-year. This strong EPS growth indicates enhanced shareholder value and profitability.
In the last week, Selan Exploration Technology has delivered a return of 5.33%, while in the last six months, the return has been an impressive 32.03%. Year-to-date, the company has seen a remarkable return of 69.99%, highlighting the confidence investors have in its growth potential.
Currently, Selan Exploration Technology has a market capitalization of ₹1273.23 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1078.25 and a low of ₹403.55. These figures reflect the company's resilience and strong market positioning in the exploration technology sector.
Selan Exploration Technology Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|68.92
|63.46
|+8.6%
|39.19
|+75.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.14
|5.08
|+1.18%
|2.89
|+77.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.13
|1.04
|+8.65%
|0.8
|+41.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.89
|41.22
|+4.05%
|29.35
|+46.13%
|Operating Income
|26.03
|22.24
|+17.04%
|9.84
|+164.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.32
|24.44
|+15.88%
|12.67
|+123.52%
|Net Income
|21.36
|18.19
|+17.43%
|9.42
|+126.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.94
|11.97
|+16.46%
|6.2
|+124.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.36Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹68.92Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar