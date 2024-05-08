Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 129.05% YOY

Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live : Selan Exploration Technology announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The company reported a 108.99% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching new heights. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 129.05% year-over-year, reflecting strong financial performance.
Quarter-on-quarter, Selan Exploration Technology experienced a revenue growth of 25.59% and a profit increase of 103.15%, demonstrating consistent growth in the business.
Despite the positive revenue and profit growth, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 28.93% quarter-on-quarter and 183.4% year-on-year, which could be an area of focus for the company.
The operating income also showed a remarkable improvement, increasing by 130.03% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 400.79% year-on-year, indicating efficient operational management.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹8.01, marking a 127.8% year-on-year increase, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Selan Exploration Technology delivered a -3.58% return in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 41.36% in the last 6 months and 22.88% year-to-date.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹920.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹683.7 & ₹261.55 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.
Selan Exploration Technology Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.72
|43.57
|+25.59%
|26.18
|+108.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.15
|4.77
|+28.93%
|2.17
|+183.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.81
|0.9
|-10%
|0.59
|+36.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.86
|37.11
|+7.41%
|23.22
|+71.69%
|Operating Income
|14.86
|6.46
|+130.03%
|2.97
|+400.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.22
|8.85
|+94.58%
|7.13
|+141.41%
|Net Income
|12.25
|6.03
|+103.15%
|5.35
|+129.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.01
|3.97
|+101.76%
|3.52
|+127.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.25Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹54.72Cr
