Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 129.05% YOY

Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live : Selan Exploration Technology announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The company reported a 108.99% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching new heights. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 129.05% year-over-year, reflecting strong financial performance.

Quarter-on-quarter, Selan Exploration Technology experienced a revenue growth of 25.59% and a profit increase of 103.15%, demonstrating consistent growth in the business.

Despite the positive revenue and profit growth, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 28.93% quarter-on-quarter and 183.4% year-on-year, which could be an area of focus for the company.

The operating income also showed a remarkable improvement, increasing by 130.03% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 400.79% year-on-year, indicating efficient operational management.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹8.01, marking a 127.8% year-on-year increase, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Selan Exploration Technology delivered a -3.58% return in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 41.36% in the last 6 months and 22.88% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹920.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹683.7 & ₹261.55 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.

Selan Exploration Technology Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.72 43.57 +25.59% 26.18 +108.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.15 4.77 +28.93% 2.17 +183.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.81 0.9 -10% 0.59 +36.73% Total Operating Expense 39.86 37.11 +7.41% 23.22 +71.69% Operating Income 14.86 6.46 +130.03% 2.97 +400.79% Net Income Before Taxes 17.22 8.85 +94.58% 7.13 +141.41% Net Income 12.25 6.03 +103.15% 5.35 +129.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.01 3.97 +101.76% 3.52 +127.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.25Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹54.72Cr

