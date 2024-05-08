Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 129.05% YOY

Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 129.05% YOY

Livemint

Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 108.99% YoY & profit increased by 129.05% YoY

Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live

Selan Exploration Technology Q4 Results Live : Selan Exploration Technology announced their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The company reported a 108.99% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching new heights. Additionally, the profit surged by an impressive 129.05% year-over-year, reflecting strong financial performance.

Quarter-on-quarter, Selan Exploration Technology experienced a revenue growth of 25.59% and a profit increase of 103.15%, demonstrating consistent growth in the business.

Despite the positive revenue and profit growth, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a significant rise of 28.93% quarter-on-quarter and 183.4% year-on-year, which could be an area of focus for the company.

The operating income also showed a remarkable improvement, increasing by 130.03% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 400.79% year-on-year, indicating efficient operational management.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 8.01, marking a 127.8% year-on-year increase, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Selan Exploration Technology delivered a -3.58% return in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 41.36% in the last 6 months and 22.88% year-to-date.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 920.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 683.7 & 261.55 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.

Selan Exploration Technology Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.7243.57+25.59%26.18+108.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.154.77+28.93%2.17+183.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.810.9-10%0.59+36.73%
Total Operating Expense39.8637.11+7.41%23.22+71.69%
Operating Income14.866.46+130.03%2.97+400.79%
Net Income Before Taxes17.228.85+94.58%7.13+141.41%
Net Income12.256.03+103.15%5.35+129.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.013.97+101.76%3.52+127.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.25Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹54.72Cr

