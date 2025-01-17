Sellwin Traders Ord T Q3 Results 2025:Sellwin Traders Ord T declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 90.38% & the profit increased by 261.9% YoY. Profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹17.42 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.52% while the profit decreased by 8.43%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% q-o-q & increased by 100% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 300% Y-o-Y. However, the EPS is ₹0.03 for Q3 which decreased by 40% Y-o-Y.
Sellwin Traders Ord T has delivered 2.43% return in the last 1 week, -18.17% return in last 6 months and -6.44% YTD return.
Currently, the Sellwin Traders Ord T has a market cap of ₹94.63 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹5.89 & ₹2.36 respectively.
Sellwin Traders Ord T Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.42
|15.62
|+11.52%
|9.15
|+90.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.03
|+33.33%
|0.02
|+100%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.29
|14.52
|+12.19%
|8.87
|+83.65%
|Operating Income
|1.12
|1.1
|+1.82%
|0.28
|+300%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.14
|1.11
|+2.7%
|0.28
|+307.14%
|Net Income
|0.76
|0.83
|-8.43%
|0.21
|+261.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.03
|0.04
|-25%
|0.05
|-40%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.