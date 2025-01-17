Sellwin Traders Ord T Q3 Results 2025:Sellwin Traders Ord T declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 90.38% & the profit increased by 261.9% YoY. Profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹17.42 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.52% while the profit decreased by 8.43%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% q-o-q & increased by 100% Y-o-Y.

Sellwin Traders Ord T Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 300% Y-o-Y. However, the EPS is ₹0.03 for Q3 which decreased by 40% Y-o-Y.

Sellwin Traders Ord T has delivered 2.43% return in the last 1 week, -18.17% return in last 6 months and -6.44% YTD return.

Currently, the Sellwin Traders Ord T has a market cap of ₹94.63 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹5.89 & ₹2.36 respectively.

Sellwin Traders Ord T Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.42 15.62 +11.52% 9.15 +90.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.03 +33.33% 0.02 +100% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0% Total Operating Expense 16.29 14.52 +12.19% 8.87 +83.65% Operating Income 1.12 1.1 +1.82% 0.28 +300% Net Income Before Taxes 1.14 1.11 +2.7% 0.28 +307.14% Net Income 0.76 0.83 -8.43% 0.21 +261.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.03 0.04 -25% 0.05 -40%