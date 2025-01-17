Sellwin Traders Ord T Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 261.9% YOY, profit at ₹0.76 crore and revenue at ₹17.42 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Sellwin Traders Ord T Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Sellwin Traders Ord T Q3 Results 2025:Sellwin Traders Ord T declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 90.38% & the profit increased by 261.9% YoY. Profit at 0.76 crore and revenue at 17.42 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.52% while the profit decreased by 8.43%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 33.33% q-o-q & increased by 100% Y-o-Y.

Sellwin Traders Ord T Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 1.82% q-o-q & increased by 300% Y-o-Y. However, the EPS is 0.03 for Q3 which decreased by 40% Y-o-Y.

Sellwin Traders Ord T has delivered 2.43% return in the last 1 week, -18.17% return in last 6 months and -6.44% YTD return.

Currently, the Sellwin Traders Ord T has a market cap of 94.63 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 5.89 & 2.36 respectively.

Sellwin Traders Ord T Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.4215.62+11.52%9.15+90.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.03+33.33%0.02+100%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Total Operating Expense16.2914.52+12.19%8.87+83.65%
Operating Income1.121.1+1.82%0.28+300%
Net Income Before Taxes1.141.11+2.7%0.28+307.14%
Net Income0.760.83-8.43%0.21+261.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.030.04-25%0.05-40%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.76Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹17.42Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:28 AM IST
