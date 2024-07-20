Hello User
Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 110.68% YOY

Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 110.68% YOY

Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 65.89% YoY & profit increased by 110.68% YoY

Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live

Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live : Sellwin Traders announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue surged by 65.89% year-over-year, while the profit witnessed an impressive increase of 110.68% YoY.

Despite the remarkable yearly growth, Sellwin Traders experienced a decline in revenue by 42.87% from the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 98.1% in the same period.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial increase of 38.69% sequentially, but a noteworthy decrease of 61.8% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management strategies by the company.

Sellwin Traders' operating income also displayed a positive trend, rising by 110.65% quarter-over-quarter and 99.02% year-over-year. This indicates the company's ability to efficiently generate profits from its core business operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.35, reflecting a decrease of 14.63% year-over-year. Despite this decline, the overall financial performance of Sellwin Traders in Q1 seems to be robust, with significant improvements in key financial metrics.

Sellwin Traders Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.6429.12-42.87%10.03+65.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.02+38.69%0.06-61.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.01-100%0-100%
Total Operating Expense15.7428.69-45.14%9.58+64.33%
Operating Income0.890.42+110.65%0.45+99.02%
Net Income Before Taxes0.890.42+110.8%0.45+99.06%
Net Income0.70.35+98.1%0.33+110.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.350.43-18.6%0.41-14.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.7Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.64Cr

