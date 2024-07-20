Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 110.68% YOY

Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live : Sellwin Traders announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue surged by 65.89% year-over-year, while the profit witnessed an impressive increase of 110.68% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the remarkable yearly growth, Sellwin Traders experienced a decline in revenue by 42.87% from the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 98.1% in the same period.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial increase of 38.69% sequentially, but a noteworthy decrease of 61.8% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management strategies by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sellwin Traders' operating income also displayed a positive trend, rising by 110.65% quarter-over-quarter and 99.02% year-over-year. This indicates the company's ability to efficiently generate profits from its core business operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.35, reflecting a decrease of 14.63% year-over-year. Despite this decline, the overall financial performance of Sellwin Traders in Q1 seems to be robust, with significant improvements in key financial metrics.

Sellwin Traders Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.64 29.12 -42.87% 10.03 +65.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.02 +38.69% 0.06 -61.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.01 -100% 0 -100% Total Operating Expense 15.74 28.69 -45.14% 9.58 +64.33% Operating Income 0.89 0.42 +110.65% 0.45 +99.02% Net Income Before Taxes 0.89 0.42 +110.8% 0.45 +99.06% Net Income 0.7 0.35 +98.1% 0.33 +110.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.35 0.43 -18.6% 0.41 -14.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.7Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹16.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}