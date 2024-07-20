Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 110.68% YOY

Sellwin Traders Q1 Results Live : Sellwin Traders announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue surged by 65.89% year-over-year, while the profit witnessed an impressive increase of 110.68% YoY.
Despite the remarkable yearly growth, Sellwin Traders experienced a decline in revenue by 42.87% from the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 98.1% in the same period.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial increase of 38.69% sequentially, but a noteworthy decrease of 61.8% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management strategies by the company.
Sellwin Traders' operating income also displayed a positive trend, rising by 110.65% quarter-over-quarter and 99.02% year-over-year. This indicates the company's ability to efficiently generate profits from its core business operations.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.35, reflecting a decrease of 14.63% year-over-year. Despite this decline, the overall financial performance of Sellwin Traders in Q1 seems to be robust, with significant improvements in key financial metrics.
Sellwin Traders Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.64
|29.12
|-42.87%
|10.03
|+65.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.02
|+38.69%
|0.06
|-61.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.01
|-100%
|0
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.74
|28.69
|-45.14%
|9.58
|+64.33%
|Operating Income
|0.89
|0.42
|+110.65%
|0.45
|+99.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.89
|0.42
|+110.8%
|0.45
|+99.06%
|Net Income
|0.7
|0.35
|+98.1%
|0.33
|+110.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.35
|0.43
|-18.6%
|0.41
|-14.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.7Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.64Cr
