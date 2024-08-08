Semac Consultants Q1 results : loss at ₹2.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 59.73% YoY

Semac Consultants Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 59.73% YoY & loss at 2.48Cr

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Semac Consultants Q1 Results Live
Semac Consultants Q1 Results Live

Semac Consultants Q1 Results Live : Semac Consultants declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 59.73% & the loss came at 2.48cr. It is noteworthy that Semac Consultants had declared profit of 1.68cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 44.14% q-o-q & decreased by 33.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 83.92% q-o-q & decreased by 1008.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -7.58 for Q1 which decreased by 220.7% Y-o-Y.

Semac Consultants has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, -72.23% return in last 6 months and -64.43% YTD return.

Currently the Semac Consultants has a market cap of 176.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2371.89 & 551 respectively.

Semac Consultants Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20.9824.99-16.04%52.11-59.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.194.3+44.14%9.28-33.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.430.47-8.6%0.35+21.77%
Total Operating Expense22.9637.29-38.43%52.29-56.09%
Operating Income-1.98-12.3+83.92%-0.18-1008.81%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.3-11.9+80.68%2.83-181.28%
Net Income-2.48-16.02+84.5%1.68-247.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-7.58-51.46+85.27%6.28-220.7%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹-2.48Cr
₹20.98Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
