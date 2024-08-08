Semac Consultants Q1 results : loss at ₹2.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 59.73% YoY

Semac Consultants Q1 Results Live : Semac Consultants declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 59.73% & the loss came at ₹2.48cr. It is noteworthy that Semac Consultants had declared profit of ₹1.68cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 44.14% q-o-q & decreased by 33.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 83.92% q-o-q & decreased by 1008.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-7.58 for Q1 which decreased by 220.7% Y-o-Y.

Semac Consultants has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, -72.23% return in last 6 months and -64.43% YTD return.

Currently the Semac Consultants has a market cap of ₹176.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2371.89 & ₹551 respectively.

Semac Consultants Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20.98 24.99 -16.04% 52.11 -59.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.19 4.3 +44.14% 9.28 -33.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.43 0.47 -8.6% 0.35 +21.77% Total Operating Expense 22.96 37.29 -38.43% 52.29 -56.09% Operating Income -1.98 -12.3 +83.92% -0.18 -1008.81% Net Income Before Taxes -2.3 -11.9 +80.68% 2.83 -181.28% Net Income -2.48 -16.02 +84.5% 1.68 -247.72% Diluted Normalized EPS -7.58 -51.46 +85.27% 6.28 -220.7%