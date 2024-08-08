Semac Consultants Q1 results : loss at ₹2.48Cr, Revenue decreased by 59.73% YoY

Semac Consultants Q1 Results Live : Semac Consultants declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 59.73% & the loss came at ₹2.48cr. It is noteworthy that Semac Consultants had declared profit of ₹1.68cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 44.14% q-o-q & decreased by 33.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 83.92% q-o-q & decreased by 1008.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-7.58 for Q1 which decreased by 220.7% Y-o-Y.
Semac Consultants has delivered -1.92% return in the last 1 week, -72.23% return in last 6 months and -64.43% YTD return.
Currently the Semac Consultants has a market cap of ₹176.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2371.89 & ₹551 respectively.
Semac Consultants Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20.98
|24.99
|-16.04%
|52.11
|-59.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.19
|4.3
|+44.14%
|9.28
|-33.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.43
|0.47
|-8.6%
|0.35
|+21.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.96
|37.29
|-38.43%
|52.29
|-56.09%
|Operating Income
|-1.98
|-12.3
|+83.92%
|-0.18
|-1008.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.3
|-11.9
|+80.68%
|2.83
|-181.28%
|Net Income
|-2.48
|-16.02
|+84.5%
|1.68
|-247.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-7.58
|-51.46
|+85.27%
|6.28
|-220.7%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess