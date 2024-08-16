Sera Investments & Finance India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 135.6% YoY

Sera Investments & Finance India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 156.26% YoY & profit increased by 135.6% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Sera Investments & Finance India Q1 Results Live
Sera Investments & Finance India Q1 Results Live

Sera Investments & Finance India Q1 Results Live : Sera Investments & Finance India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The topline increased by 156.26% Year-over-Year (YoY) while the profit surged by 135.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.55% and the profit increased by 4.34%, indicating steady growth in the company's financial health.

In terms of expenses, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a mixed trend. The SG&A expenses declined by 18.36% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), reflecting improved cost management strategies. However, there was a significant increase of 85% YoY in SG&A expenses, suggesting higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

The operating income of Sera Investments & Finance India also showed positive trends. It was up by 5.08% q-o-q and witnessed a substantial increase of 186.57% YoY. This indicates the company's ability to generate more profit from its core operations, contributing to its overall financial growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.6, which marks a 93.74% increase YoY. This significant rise in EPS indicates better profitability and return for the shareholders, further solidifying investor confidence in the company's performance.

Overall, the Q1 results for Sera Investments & Finance India highlight a period of strong financial performance with substantial growth in revenue and profit, improved operating income, and an impressive increase in EPS. Despite the rise in YoY expenses, the company's strategic cost management has resulted in a favorable quarter-over-quarter decline in SG&A expenses, reinforcing its robust financial standing.

Sera Investments & Finance India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.985.27+13.55%2.33+156.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.090.11-18.36%0.05+85%
Total Operating Expense1.180.69+69.32%0.66+78.91%
Operating Income4.84.57+5.08%1.68+186.57%
Net Income Before Taxes4.84.58+4.98%1.88+155.01%
Net Income3.613.46+4.34%1.53+135.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.60.53+12.51%0.31+93.74%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹3.61Cr
₹5.98Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSera Investments & Finance India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 135.6% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.85
    11:14 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.65 (0.44%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,933.75
    11:14 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    38.6 (1.33%)

    Dabur India

    612.65
    11:13 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    8.4 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.30
    11:14 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.55 (0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue