Sera Investments & Finance India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 135.6% YoY

Sera Investments & Finance India Q1 Results Live : Sera Investments & Finance India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The topline increased by 156.26% Year-over-Year (YoY) while the profit surged by 135.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.55% and the profit increased by 4.34%, indicating steady growth in the company's financial health.

In terms of expenses, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a mixed trend. The SG&A expenses declined by 18.36% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), reflecting improved cost management strategies. However, there was a significant increase of 85% YoY in SG&A expenses, suggesting higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

The operating income of Sera Investments & Finance India also showed positive trends. It was up by 5.08% q-o-q and witnessed a substantial increase of 186.57% YoY. This indicates the company's ability to generate more profit from its core operations, contributing to its overall financial growth.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.6, which marks a 93.74% increase YoY. This significant rise in EPS indicates better profitability and return for the shareholders, further solidifying investor confidence in the company's performance.

Overall, the Q1 results for Sera Investments & Finance India highlight a period of strong financial performance with substantial growth in revenue and profit, improved operating income, and an impressive increase in EPS. Despite the rise in YoY expenses, the company's strategic cost management has resulted in a favorable quarter-over-quarter decline in SG&A expenses, reinforcing its robust financial standing.

Sera Investments & Finance India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.98 5.27 +13.55% 2.33 +156.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.09 0.11 -18.36% 0.05 +85% Total Operating Expense 1.18 0.69 +69.32% 0.66 +78.91% Operating Income 4.8 4.57 +5.08% 1.68 +186.57% Net Income Before Taxes 4.8 4.58 +4.98% 1.88 +155.01% Net Income 3.61 3.46 +4.34% 1.53 +135.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.6 0.53 +12.51% 0.31 +93.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.61Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5.98Cr

