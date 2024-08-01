Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.04% YOY

Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live : Servotech Power Systems announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit.

The company reported a 41% increase in revenue year-over-year, along with a 9.04% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

However, there was a decline of 17.61% in revenue and a significant 30.66% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

Servotech Power Systems saw a substantial increase of 19.95% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, representing a 53.47% increase year-over-year.

Additionally, the operating income rose by 55.41% sequentially and by 18.66% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.2, marking a 2.56% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Servotech Power Systems delivered a 0.15% return in the last week, 36.59% return in the last 6 months, and a significant 61.45% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2758.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹129.81 & ₹69.5 respectively.

Servotech Power Systems Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 112.19 136.17 -17.61% 79.57 +41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.85 4.04 +19.95% 3.16 +53.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.96 0.86 +12.52% 0.71 +35.99% Total Operating Expense 104.87 131.46 -20.23% 73.39 +42.88% Operating Income 7.32 4.71 +55.41% 6.17 +18.66% Net Income Before Taxes 6.14 4.65 +32.25% 5.49 +11.9% Net Income 4.48 3.43 +30.66% 4.1 +9.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.2 0.16 +25% 0.2 +2.56%