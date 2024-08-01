Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.04% YOY

Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live : Servotech Power Systems announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit.
The company reported a 41% increase in revenue year-over-year, along with a 9.04% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
However, there was a decline of 17.61% in revenue and a significant 30.66% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.
Servotech Power Systems saw a substantial increase of 19.95% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, representing a 53.47% increase year-over-year.
Additionally, the operating income rose by 55.41% sequentially and by 18.66% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.2, marking a 2.56% increase from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, Servotech Power Systems delivered a 0.15% return in the last week, 36.59% return in the last 6 months, and a significant 61.45% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2758.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹129.81 & ₹69.5 respectively.
Servotech Power Systems Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|112.19
|136.17
|-17.61%
|79.57
|+41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.85
|4.04
|+19.95%
|3.16
|+53.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.96
|0.86
|+12.52%
|0.71
|+35.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|104.87
|131.46
|-20.23%
|73.39
|+42.88%
|Operating Income
|7.32
|4.71
|+55.41%
|6.17
|+18.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.14
|4.65
|+32.25%
|5.49
|+11.9%
|Net Income
|4.48
|3.43
|+30.66%
|4.1
|+9.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.2
|0.16
|+25%
|0.2
|+2.56%
