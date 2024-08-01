Hello User
Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.04% YOY

Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.04% YOY

Livemint

Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 41% YoY & profit increasedby 9.04% YoY

Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live

Servotech Power Systems Q1 Results Live : Servotech Power Systems announced their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit.

The company reported a 41% increase in revenue year-over-year, along with a 9.04% rise in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

However, there was a decline of 17.61% in revenue and a significant 30.66% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

Servotech Power Systems saw a substantial increase of 19.95% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, representing a 53.47% increase year-over-year.

Additionally, the operating income rose by 55.41% sequentially and by 18.66% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.2, marking a 2.56% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Servotech Power Systems delivered a 0.15% return in the last week, 36.59% return in the last 6 months, and a significant 61.45% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 2758.44 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 129.81 & 69.5 respectively.

Servotech Power Systems Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue112.19136.17-17.61%79.57+41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.854.04+19.95%3.16+53.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.960.86+12.52%0.71+35.99%
Total Operating Expense104.87131.46-20.23%73.39+42.88%
Operating Income7.324.71+55.41%6.17+18.66%
Net Income Before Taxes6.144.65+32.25%5.49+11.9%
Net Income4.483.43+30.66%4.1+9.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.20.16+25%0.2+2.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.48Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹112.19Cr

