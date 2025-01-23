Servotech Power Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 617.12% YOY, profit at ₹7.96 crore and revenue at ₹216.3 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Servotech Power Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Servotech Power Systems Q3 Results 2025:Servotech Power Systems declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 315.88% year-over-year, with profits skyrocketing by 617.12%. The profit for the quarter stood at 7.96 crore, while the revenue reached 216.3 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Servotech experienced a modest revenue growth of 8.33%, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 29.62%. This highlights the volatility the company faced in the short term despite its remarkable year-over-year performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.84% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 44.86% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may need to be addressed moving forward.

The operating income, on the other hand, was down by 15.74% from the last quarter, although it showed a remarkable increase of 546.26% year-over-year, reflecting the company's robust long-term growth trajectory.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.36, marking an extraordinary increase of 620% year-over-year, which may delight investors and signal strong financial health.

Servotech Power Systems has delivered a 5.56% return in the last week and a remarkable 24.55% return over the past six months, although it has seen a -7.64% return year-to-date, reflecting some challenges in the market.

Currently, Servotech Power Systems holds a market capitalization of 3457.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 205.4 and a low of 73.5, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

Servotech Power Systems Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue216.3199.67+8.33%52.01+315.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.074.93+2.84%3.5+44.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.521.49+2.01%0.75+102.67%
Total Operating Expense201.62182.26+10.62%49.74+305.35%
Operating Income14.6717.41-15.74%2.27+546.26%
Net Income Before Taxes12.8315.33-16.31%1.86+589.78%
Net Income7.9611.31-29.62%1.11+617.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.360.51-29.41%0.05+620%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
