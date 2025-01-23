Servotech Power Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 617.12% YOY, profit at ₹7.96 crore and revenue at ₹216.3 crore

Servotech Power Systems Q3 Results 2025:Servotech Power Systems declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 315.88% year-over-year, with profits skyrocketing by 617.12%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹7.96 crore, while the revenue reached ₹216.3 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Servotech experienced a modest revenue growth of 8.33%, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 29.62%. This highlights the volatility the company faced in the short term despite its remarkable year-over-year performance.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.84% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 44.86% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may need to be addressed moving forward.
The operating income, on the other hand, was down by 15.74% from the last quarter, although it showed a remarkable increase of 546.26% year-over-year, reflecting the company's robust long-term growth trajectory.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.36, marking an extraordinary increase of 620% year-over-year, which may delight investors and signal strong financial health.
Servotech Power Systems has delivered a 5.56% return in the last week and a remarkable 24.55% return over the past six months, although it has seen a -7.64% return year-to-date, reflecting some challenges in the market.
Currently, Servotech Power Systems holds a market capitalization of ₹3457.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹205.4 and a low of ₹73.5, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.
Servotech Power Systems Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|216.3
|199.67
|+8.33%
|52.01
|+315.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.07
|4.93
|+2.84%
|3.5
|+44.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.52
|1.49
|+2.01%
|0.75
|+102.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|201.62
|182.26
|+10.62%
|49.74
|+305.35%
|Operating Income
|14.67
|17.41
|-15.74%
|2.27
|+546.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.83
|15.33
|-16.31%
|1.86
|+589.78%
|Net Income
|7.96
|11.31
|-29.62%
|1.11
|+617.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.36
|0.51
|-29.41%
|0.05
|+620%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹7.96Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹216.3Cr