Servotech Power Systems Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 617.12% YOY, profit at ₹7.96 crore and revenue at ₹216.3 crore

Servotech Power Systems Q3 Results 2025:Servotech Power Systems declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 315.88% year-over-year, with profits skyrocketing by 617.12%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹7.96 crore, while the revenue reached ₹216.3 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Servotech experienced a modest revenue growth of 8.33%, but profit took a hit, decreasing by 29.62%. This highlights the volatility the company faced in the short term despite its remarkable year-over-year performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.84% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 44.86% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may need to be addressed moving forward.

The operating income, on the other hand, was down by 15.74% from the last quarter, although it showed a remarkable increase of 546.26% year-over-year, reflecting the company's robust long-term growth trajectory.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.36, marking an extraordinary increase of 620% year-over-year, which may delight investors and signal strong financial health.

Servotech Power Systems has delivered a 5.56% return in the last week and a remarkable 24.55% return over the past six months, although it has seen a -7.64% return year-to-date, reflecting some challenges in the market.

Currently, Servotech Power Systems holds a market capitalization of ₹3457.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹205.4 and a low of ₹73.5, indicating the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

Servotech Power Systems Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 216.3 199.67 +8.33% 52.01 +315.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.07 4.93 +2.84% 3.5 +44.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.52 1.49 +2.01% 0.75 +102.67% Total Operating Expense 201.62 182.26 +10.62% 49.74 +305.35% Operating Income 14.67 17.41 -15.74% 2.27 +546.26% Net Income Before Taxes 12.83 15.33 -16.31% 1.86 +589.78% Net Income 7.96 11.31 -29.62% 1.11 +617.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.36 0.51 -29.41% 0.05 +620%

