Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.28% YOY

Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.63% YoY & profit decreased by 43.28% YoY

Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : Servotech Power Systems declared their Q4 results on 11 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.63% & the profit decreased by 43.28% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 161.81% and the profit increased by 207.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.59% q-o-q & increased by 44.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 107.19% q-o-q & decreased by 62.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.16 for Q4 which decreased by 43.79% Y-o-Y.

Servotech Power Systems has delivered -0.7% return in the last 1 week, 15.85% return in the last 6 months, and 11.09% YTD return.

Currently, Servotech Power Systems has a market cap of ₹1872.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹108.7 & ₹30.48 respectively.

Servotech Power Systems Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 136.17 52.01 +161.81% 124.22 +9.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.04 3.5 +15.59% 2.79 +44.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.86 0.75 +14.38% 0.59 +45.77% Total Operating Expense 131.46 49.74 +164.3% 111.53 +17.87% Operating Income 4.71 2.27 +107.19% 12.69 -62.85% Net Income Before Taxes 4.65 1.86 +150.04% 7.73 -39.87% Net Income 3.43 1.11 +207.75% 6.04 -43.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.16 0.05 +220% 0.28 -43.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.43Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹136.17Cr

