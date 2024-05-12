Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.28% YOY

Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : Servotech Power Systems declared their Q4 results on 11 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.63% & the profit decreased by 43.28% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 161.81% and the profit increased by 207.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.59% q-o-q & increased by 44.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 107.19% q-o-q & decreased by 62.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.16 for Q4 which decreased by 43.79% Y-o-Y.
Servotech Power Systems has delivered -0.7% return in the last 1 week, 15.85% return in the last 6 months, and 11.09% YTD return.
Currently, Servotech Power Systems has a market cap of ₹1872.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹108.7 & ₹30.48 respectively.
Servotech Power Systems Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|136.17
|52.01
|+161.81%
|124.22
|+9.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.04
|3.5
|+15.59%
|2.79
|+44.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.86
|0.75
|+14.38%
|0.59
|+45.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|131.46
|49.74
|+164.3%
|111.53
|+17.87%
|Operating Income
|4.71
|2.27
|+107.19%
|12.69
|-62.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.65
|1.86
|+150.04%
|7.73
|-39.87%
|Net Income
|3.43
|1.11
|+207.75%
|6.04
|-43.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.16
|0.05
|+220%
|0.28
|-43.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.43Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹136.17Cr
