Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.28% YOY

Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.28% YOY

Livemint

Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.63% YoY & profit decreased by 43.28% YoY

Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live

Servotech Power Systems Q4 Results Live : Servotech Power Systems declared their Q4 results on 11 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.63% & the profit decreased by 43.28% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 161.81% and the profit increased by 207.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.59% q-o-q & increased by 44.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 107.19% q-o-q & decreased by 62.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.16 for Q4 which decreased by 43.79% Y-o-Y.

Servotech Power Systems has delivered -0.7% return in the last 1 week, 15.85% return in the last 6 months, and 11.09% YTD return.

Currently, Servotech Power Systems has a market cap of 1872.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 108.7 & 30.48 respectively.

Servotech Power Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue136.1752.01+161.81%124.22+9.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.043.5+15.59%2.79+44.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.860.75+14.38%0.59+45.77%
Total Operating Expense131.4649.74+164.3%111.53+17.87%
Operating Income4.712.27+107.19%12.69-62.85%
Net Income Before Taxes4.651.86+150.04%7.73-39.87%
Net Income3.431.11+207.75%6.04-43.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.160.05+220%0.28-43.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.43Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹136.17Cr

