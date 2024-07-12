SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.97% YOY

SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : SG Finserve announced its Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.
The company reported a 24.97% increase in revenue and a 23.97% rise in profit year-over-year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, SG Finserve experienced a decline of 25.64% in revenue and a decrease of 18.54% in profit.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a 3.91% increase quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 88.88% rise year-over-year.
Operating income was down by 21.01% sequentially but showed an impressive 20.6% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.47, reflecting a 5.65% decrease year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, SG Finserve delivered negative returns of -10.16% in the last week, -35.29% in the last 6 months, and -27% year-to-date.
Currently, SG Finserve has a market capitalization of ₹1984.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹653.9 and ₹325 respectively.
SG Finserve Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|43.54
|58.55
|-25.64%
|34.84
|+24.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.34
|3.22
|+3.91%
|1.77
|+88.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.08
|+41.11%
|0.02
|+467.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|18.34
|26.64
|-31.17%
|13.94
|+31.53%
|Operating Income
|25.21
|31.91
|-21.01%
|20.9
|+20.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.26
|31.91
|-17.71%
|20.9
|+25.64%
|Net Income
|19.39
|23.8
|-18.54%
|15.64
|+23.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.47
|4.11
|-15.66%
|3.68
|-5.65%