SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.97% YOY

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : SG Finserve announced its Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a 24.97% increase in revenue and a 23.97% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, SG Finserve experienced a decline of 25.64% in revenue and a decrease of 18.54% in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a 3.91% increase quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 88.88% rise year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 21.01% sequentially but showed an impressive 20.6% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.47, reflecting a 5.65% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, SG Finserve delivered negative returns of -10.16% in the last week, -35.29% in the last 6 months, and -27% year-to-date.

Currently, SG Finserve has a market capitalization of 1984.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 653.9 and 325 respectively.

SG Finserve Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue43.5458.55-25.64%34.84+24.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.343.22+3.91%1.77+88.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.08+41.11%0.02+467.15%
Total Operating Expense18.3426.64-31.17%13.94+31.53%
Operating Income25.2131.91-21.01%20.9+20.6%
Net Income Before Taxes26.2631.91-17.71%20.9+25.64%
Net Income19.3923.8-18.54%15.64+23.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.474.11-15.66%3.68-5.65%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.39Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43.54Cr
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
