SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.97% YOY

SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : SG Finserve announced its Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a 24.97% increase in revenue and a 23.97% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, SG Finserve experienced a decline of 25.64% in revenue and a decrease of 18.54% in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a 3.91% increase quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 88.88% rise year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 21.01% sequentially but showed an impressive 20.6% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.47, reflecting a 5.65% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, SG Finserve delivered negative returns of -10.16% in the last week, -35.29% in the last 6 months, and -27% year-to-date.

Currently, SG Finserve has a market capitalization of ₹1984.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹653.9 and ₹325 respectively.

SG Finserve Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 43.54 58.55 -25.64% 34.84 +24.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.34 3.22 +3.91% 1.77 +88.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.08 +41.11% 0.02 +467.15% Total Operating Expense 18.34 26.64 -31.17% 13.94 +31.53% Operating Income 25.21 31.91 -21.01% 20.9 +20.6% Net Income Before Taxes 26.26 31.91 -17.71% 20.9 +25.64% Net Income 19.39 23.8 -18.54% 15.64 +23.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.47 4.11 -15.66% 3.68 -5.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.39Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹43.54Cr

