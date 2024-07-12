Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.97% YOY

SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 23.97% YOY

Livemint

SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.97% YoY & profit increased by 23.97% YoY

SG Finserve Q1 Results Live

SG Finserve Q1 Results Live : SG Finserve announced its Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company reported a 24.97% increase in revenue and a 23.97% rise in profit year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, SG Finserve experienced a decline of 25.64% in revenue and a decrease of 18.54% in profit.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a 3.91% increase quarter-over-quarter and a substantial 88.88% rise year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 21.01% sequentially but showed an impressive 20.6% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.47, reflecting a 5.65% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, SG Finserve delivered negative returns of -10.16% in the last week, -35.29% in the last 6 months, and -27% year-to-date.

Currently, SG Finserve has a market capitalization of 1984.27 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 653.9 and 325 respectively.

SG Finserve Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue43.5458.55-25.64%34.84+24.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.343.22+3.91%1.77+88.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.08+41.11%0.02+467.15%
Total Operating Expense18.3426.64-31.17%13.94+31.53%
Operating Income25.2131.91-21.01%20.9+20.6%
Net Income Before Taxes26.2631.91-17.71%20.9+25.64%
Net Income19.3923.8-18.54%15.64+23.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.474.11-15.66%3.68-5.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.39Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹43.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.