SG Finserve Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.27% YOY

SG Finserve Q2 Results Live : SG Finserve declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The financial services firm reported a significant decrease in revenue, down 29.58% year-over-year, while profit saw a notable decline of 19.27%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 29.05%, and profit decreased by 27.16%, indicating a sustained downward trend that raises concerns among investors and analysts alike.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have spiked, rising 16.35% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 41.7% year-over-year. This increase in costs has undoubtedly contributed to the decline in profitability.

Operating income also reflected the tough market conditions, falling 17.98% quarter-over-quarter and down 11.19% year-over-year. Such a decline suggests that SG Finserve is facing significant operational challenges that need to be addressed.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at ₹2.52, representing a decrease of 29.41% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may further concern shareholders as it indicates reduced profitability on a per-share basis.

On the stock performance front, SG Finserve has experienced a slight decline of -0.82% in the last week. However, the company has seen a more positive trend with a 10.03% return over the past six months and a modest 1.25% year-to-date return.

Currently, SG Finserve boasts a market capitalization of ₹2752.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹600 and a low of ₹325. These figures highlight the volatility of the stock and potential investment risks in the current financial climate.

SG Finserve Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.89 43.54 -29.05% 43.87 -29.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.89 3.34 +16.35% 2.74 +41.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.12 +1.02% 0.03 +368.77% Total Operating Expense 10.22 18.34 -44.27% 20.59 -50.37% Operating Income 20.67 25.21 -17.98% 23.28 -11.19% Net Income Before Taxes 20.67 26.26 -21.27% 23.28 -11.19% Net Income 14.12 19.39 -27.16% 17.49 -19.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.52 3.47 -27.38% 3.57 -29.41%