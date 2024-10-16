SG Finserve Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.27% YOY

SG Finserve Q2 Results Live : SG Finserve declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The financial services firm reported a significant decrease in revenue, down 29.58% year-over-year, while profit saw a notable decline of 19.27%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 29.05%, and profit decreased by 27.16%, indicating a sustained downward trend that raises concerns among investors and analysts alike.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have spiked, rising 16.35% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 41.7% year-over-year. This increase in costs has undoubtedly contributed to the decline in profitability.
Operating income also reflected the tough market conditions, falling 17.98% quarter-over-quarter and down 11.19% year-over-year. Such a decline suggests that SG Finserve is facing significant operational challenges that need to be addressed.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at ₹2.52, representing a decrease of 29.41% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may further concern shareholders as it indicates reduced profitability on a per-share basis.
On the stock performance front, SG Finserve has experienced a slight decline of -0.82% in the last week. However, the company has seen a more positive trend with a 10.03% return over the past six months and a modest 1.25% year-to-date return.
Currently, SG Finserve boasts a market capitalization of ₹2752.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹600 and a low of ₹325. These figures highlight the volatility of the stock and potential investment risks in the current financial climate.
SG Finserve Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.89
|43.54
|-29.05%
|43.87
|-29.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.89
|3.34
|+16.35%
|2.74
|+41.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.12
|+1.02%
|0.03
|+368.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.22
|18.34
|-44.27%
|20.59
|-50.37%
|Operating Income
|20.67
|25.21
|-17.98%
|23.28
|-11.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.67
|26.26
|-21.27%
|23.28
|-11.19%
|Net Income
|14.12
|19.39
|-27.16%
|17.49
|-19.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.52
|3.47
|-27.38%
|3.57
|-29.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.12Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹30.89Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar