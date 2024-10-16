Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SG Finserve Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.27% YOY

SG Finserve Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.27% YOY

SG Finserve Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 29.58% YoY & profit decreased by 19.27% YoY.

SG Finserve Q2 Results Live : SG Finserve declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The financial services firm reported a significant decrease in revenue, down 29.58% year-over-year, while profit saw a notable decline of 19.27%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 29.05%, and profit decreased by 27.16%, indicating a sustained downward trend that raises concerns among investors and analysts alike.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses have spiked, rising 16.35% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 41.7% year-over-year. This increase in costs has undoubtedly contributed to the decline in profitability.

Operating income also reflected the tough market conditions, falling 17.98% quarter-over-quarter and down 11.19% year-over-year. Such a decline suggests that SG Finserve is facing significant operational challenges that need to be addressed.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at 2.52, representing a decrease of 29.41% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may further concern shareholders as it indicates reduced profitability on a per-share basis.

On the stock performance front, SG Finserve has experienced a slight decline of -0.82% in the last week. However, the company has seen a more positive trend with a 10.03% return over the past six months and a modest 1.25% year-to-date return.

Currently, SG Finserve boasts a market capitalization of 2752.27 crore, with a 52-week high of 600 and a low of 325. These figures highlight the volatility of the stock and potential investment risks in the current financial climate.

SG Finserve Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.8943.54-29.05%43.87-29.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.893.34+16.35%2.74+41.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.12+1.02%0.03+368.77%
Total Operating Expense10.2218.34-44.27%20.59-50.37%
Operating Income20.6725.21-17.98%23.28-11.19%
Net Income Before Taxes20.6726.26-21.27%23.28-11.19%
Net Income14.1219.39-27.16%17.49-19.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.523.47-27.38%3.57-29.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.12Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

