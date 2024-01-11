SG Mart Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 17.19Cr, Revenue increased by 47902.31% YoY

SG Mart declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 47902.31% & the profit came at ₹17.19cr. It is noteworthy that SG Mart had declared a loss of ₹0cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 47.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 63.74% q-o-q & increased by 4866.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 51.16% q-o-q & increased by 12806.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹171.9 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 440869.23% Y-o-Y.
SG Mart has delivered a 10.41% return in the last 1 week, 381.12% return in the last 6 months, and 14.74% YTD return.
Currently, SG Mart has a market cap of ₹5975.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹10715.2 & ₹342.95 respectively.
SG Mart Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|748.26
|506.24
|+47.81%
|1.56
|+47902.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.49
|0.91
|+63.74%
|0.03
|+4866.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.13
|0.06
|+116.67%
|0
|+129900%
|Total Operating Expense
|731.36
|495.06
|+47.73%
|1.69
|+43129.7%
|Operating Income
|16.9
|11.18
|+51.16%
|-0.13
|+12806.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.17
|11.95
|+93.89%
|-0
|+1655100%
|Net Income
|17.19
|8.95
|+92.07%
|-0
|+440869.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|171.9
|89.5
|+92.07%
|-0.04
|+440869.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹748.26Cr
