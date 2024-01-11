SG Mart Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 17.19Cr, Revenue increased by 47902.31% YoY

SG Mart declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 47902.31% & the profit came at ₹17.19cr. It is noteworthy that SG Mart had declared a loss of ₹0cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 47.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 63.74% q-o-q & increased by 4866.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.16% q-o-q & increased by 12806.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹171.9 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 440869.23% Y-o-Y.

SG Mart has delivered a 10.41% return in the last 1 week, 381.12% return in the last 6 months, and 14.74% YTD return.

Currently, SG Mart has a market cap of ₹5975.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹10715.2 & ₹342.95 respectively.

SG Mart Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 748.26 506.24 +47.81% 1.56 +47902.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.49 0.91 +63.74% 0.03 +4866.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.06 +116.67% 0 +129900% Total Operating Expense 731.36 495.06 +47.73% 1.69 +43129.7% Operating Income 16.9 11.18 +51.16% -0.13 +12806.77% Net Income Before Taxes 23.17 11.95 +93.89% -0 +1655100% Net Income 17.19 8.95 +92.07% -0 +440869.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 171.9 89.5 +92.07% -0.04 +440869.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹748.26Cr

