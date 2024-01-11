Hello User
SG Mart Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 17.19Cr, Revenue increased by 47902.31% YoY

SG Mart Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 17.19Cr, Revenue increased by 47902.31% YoY

Livemint

SG Mart Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 47902.31% YoY & profit at 17.19Cr

SG Mart Q3 FY24 Results Live

SG Mart declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 47902.31% & the profit came at 17.19cr. It is noteworthy that SG Mart had declared a loss of 0cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 47.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 63.74% q-o-q & increased by 4866.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 51.16% q-o-q & increased by 12806.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 171.9 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 440869.23% Y-o-Y.

SG Mart has delivered a 10.41% return in the last 1 week, 381.12% return in the last 6 months, and 14.74% YTD return.

Currently, SG Mart has a market cap of 5975.87 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 10715.2 & 342.95 respectively.

SG Mart Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue748.26506.24+47.81%1.56+47902.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.490.91+63.74%0.03+4866.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.06+116.67%0+129900%
Total Operating Expense731.36495.06+47.73%1.69+43129.7%
Operating Income16.911.18+51.16%-0.13+12806.77%
Net Income Before Taxes23.1711.95+93.89%-0+1655100%
Net Income17.198.95+92.07%-0+440869.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS171.989.5+92.07%-0.04+440869.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹748.26Cr

