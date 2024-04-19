SG Mart Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹33.55Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

SG Mart declared their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit came at ₹33.55cr. It is noteworthy that SG Mart had declared a loss of ₹0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 70.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.94% q-o-q & increased by 6900% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 85.92% q-o-q & increased by 6342.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.01 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 4763.4% Y-o-Y.

SG Mart has delivered 5.49% return in the last 1 week, 29.11% return in the last 6 months, and 0.98% YTD return.

Currently, SG Mart has a market cap of ₹5269.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹638.5 & ₹36.78 respectively.

SG Mart Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1277.54 748.26 +70.73% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.1 1.49 +40.94% 0.03 +6900% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.31 0.13 +138.46% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 1246.12 731.36 +70.38% 0.5 +247489.91% Operating Income 31.42 16.9 +85.92% -0.5 +6342.8% Net Income Before Taxes 44.48 23.17 +91.97% -0.18 +25415.88% Net Income 33.55 17.19 +95.17% -0.13 +26107.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.01 8.6 -65% -0.06 +4763.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.55Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1277.54Cr

