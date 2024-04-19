Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SG Mart Q4 FY24 results : profit at 33.55Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Livemint

SG Mart Q4 FY24 Results Live

SG Mart declared their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit came at 33.55cr. It is noteworthy that SG Mart had declared a loss of 0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 70.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.94% q-o-q & increased by 6900% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 85.92% q-o-q & increased by 6342.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.01 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 4763.4% Y-o-Y.

SG Mart has delivered 5.49% return in the last 1 week, 29.11% return in the last 6 months, and 0.98% YTD return.

Currently, SG Mart has a market cap of 5269.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 638.5 & 36.78 respectively.

SG Mart Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1277.54748.26+70.73%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.11.49+40.94%0.03+6900%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.310.13+138.46%0+0%
Total Operating Expense1246.12731.36+70.38%0.5+247489.91%
Operating Income31.4216.9+85.92%-0.5+6342.8%
Net Income Before Taxes44.4823.17+91.97%-0.18+25415.88%
Net Income33.5517.19+95.17%-0.13+26107.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.018.6-65%-0.06+4763.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.55Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1277.54Cr

