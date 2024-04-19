SG Mart Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹33.55Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

SG Mart declared their Q4 FY24 results on 16 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit came at ₹33.55cr. It is noteworthy that SG Mart had declared a loss of ₹0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 70.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.94% q-o-q & increased by 6900% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 85.92% q-o-q & increased by 6342.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.01 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 4763.4% Y-o-Y.
SG Mart has delivered 5.49% return in the last 1 week, 29.11% return in the last 6 months, and 0.98% YTD return.
Currently, SG Mart has a market cap of ₹5269.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹638.5 & ₹36.78 respectively.
SG Mart Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1277.54
|748.26
|+70.73%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.1
|1.49
|+40.94%
|0.03
|+6900%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.31
|0.13
|+138.46%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|1246.12
|731.36
|+70.38%
|0.5
|+247489.91%
|Operating Income
|31.42
|16.9
|+85.92%
|-0.5
|+6342.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|44.48
|23.17
|+91.97%
|-0.18
|+25415.88%
|Net Income
|33.55
|17.19
|+95.17%
|-0.13
|+26107.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.01
|8.6
|-65%
|-0.06
|+4763.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.55Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1277.54Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!