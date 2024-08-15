Shahi Shipping Q1 results : profit at ₹0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 21.92% YoY

Shahi Shipping Q1 Results Live : Shahi Shipping Q1 Results Live: Shahi Shipping declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The topline saw a substantial increase of 21.92% year-over-year, while the profit came in at ₹0.28 crore. This is a notable turnaround from the same period last fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of ₹0.06 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 26.37%, indicating some short-term challenges.

The company has managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 29.52% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a modest increase of 4.32% year-over-year. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis but rising expenses over the year.

Operating income showed a mixed performance, decreasing by 4.39% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by a staggering 972.88% year-over-year, reflecting strong annual growth.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.19, which is an impressive increase of 575% year-over-year, showcasing the company's improved profitability.

Despite the positive financials, Shahi Shipping has delivered a -2.04% return in the last 1 week. However, over a longer period, the stock has shown remarkable performance, delivering a 176.16% return in the last 6 months and a 286.7% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Shahi Shipping has a market capitalization of ₹39.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹29.03 and a 52-week low of ₹4.2.

Shahi Shipping Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.06 4.15 -26.37% 2.51 +21.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.55 3.61 -29.52% 2.44 +4.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.1 0.11 -9.2% 0.12 -12.56% Total Operating Expense 2.65 3.72 -28.91% 2.56 +3.55% Operating Income 0.41 0.43 -4.39% -0.05 +972.88% Net Income Before Taxes 0.27 1.6 -83.26% -0.08 +448.96% Net Income 0.28 1.62 -82.89% -0.06 +564.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.19 1.12 -83.04% -0.04 +575%