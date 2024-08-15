Shahi Shipping Q1 results : profit at ₹0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 21.92% YoY

Shahi Shipping Q1 results : Revenue increased by 21.92% YoY & profit at 0.28Cr

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Shahi Shipping Q1 Results Live : Shahi Shipping Q1 Results Live: Shahi Shipping declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The topline saw a substantial increase of 21.92% year-over-year, while the profit came in at 0.28 crore. This is a notable turnaround from the same period last fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of 0.06 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 26.37%, indicating some short-term challenges.

The company has managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 29.52% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a modest increase of 4.32% year-over-year. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis but rising expenses over the year.

Operating income showed a mixed performance, decreasing by 4.39% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by a staggering 972.88% year-over-year, reflecting strong annual growth.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.19, which is an impressive increase of 575% year-over-year, showcasing the company's improved profitability.

Despite the positive financials, Shahi Shipping has delivered a -2.04% return in the last 1 week. However, over a longer period, the stock has shown remarkable performance, delivering a 176.16% return in the last 6 months and a 286.7% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Shahi Shipping has a market capitalization of 39.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 29.03 and a 52-week low of 4.2.

Shahi Shipping Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.064.15-26.37%2.51+21.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.553.61-29.52%2.44+4.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.11-9.2%0.12-12.56%
Total Operating Expense2.653.72-28.91%2.56+3.55%
Operating Income0.410.43-4.39%-0.05+972.88%
Net Income Before Taxes0.271.6-83.26%-0.08+448.96%
Net Income0.281.62-82.89%-0.06+564.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.191.12-83.04%-0.04+575%
FAQs
₹0.28Cr
₹3.06Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
