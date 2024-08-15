Shahi Shipping Q1 results : profit at ₹0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 21.92% YoY

Shahi Shipping Q1 Results Live : Shahi Shipping Q1 Results Live: Shahi Shipping declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The topline saw a substantial increase of 21.92% year-over-year, while the profit came in at ₹0.28 crore. This is a notable turnaround from the same period last fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of ₹0.06 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 26.37%, indicating some short-term challenges.
The company has managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 29.52% quarter-over-quarter, although there was a modest increase of 4.32% year-over-year. This indicates better cost management on a quarterly basis but rising expenses over the year.
Operating income showed a mixed performance, decreasing by 4.39% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by a staggering 972.88% year-over-year, reflecting strong annual growth.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.19, which is an impressive increase of 575% year-over-year, showcasing the company's improved profitability.
Despite the positive financials, Shahi Shipping has delivered a -2.04% return in the last 1 week. However, over a longer period, the stock has shown remarkable performance, delivering a 176.16% return in the last 6 months and a 286.7% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Shahi Shipping has a market capitalization of ₹39.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹29.03 and a 52-week low of ₹4.2.
Shahi Shipping Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.06
|4.15
|-26.37%
|2.51
|+21.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.55
|3.61
|-29.52%
|2.44
|+4.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.1
|0.11
|-9.2%
|0.12
|-12.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.65
|3.72
|-28.91%
|2.56
|+3.55%
|Operating Income
|0.41
|0.43
|-4.39%
|-0.05
|+972.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.27
|1.6
|-83.26%
|-0.08
|+448.96%
|Net Income
|0.28
|1.62
|-82.89%
|-0.06
|+564.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.19
|1.12
|-83.04%
|-0.04
|+575%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.28Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.06Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar