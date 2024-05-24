Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 125.6% YOY

Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 125.6% YOY

Livemint

Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.2% YoY & profit increased by 125.6% YoY

Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live

Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live : Shahi Shipping announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 15.2% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in their top line.

Moreover, Shahi Shipping witnessed a substantial increase of 125.6% in profits compared to the same quarter last year, underlining their operational efficiency and financial strength.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw a significant growth of 38.01%, while the profit soared by an impressive 177.55%, indicating a positive trend in their financial performance.

However, it is noteworthy that the Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a sharp rise of 56.18% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.41% increase year-on-year, which calls for prudent cost management strategies.

On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a decline of 26.99% quarter-on-quarter and a 27.38% decrease year-on-year, signaling potential challenges in the operational aspect that need to be addressed.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1.12, marking a significant growth of 117.37% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and shareholder value.

Furthermore, investors have shown confidence in Shahi Shipping as reflected in their impressive returns of 20.14% in the last 1 week, 85.61% in the last 6 months, and 45.97% year-to-date, highlighting a strong market performance.

As of now, Shahi Shipping commands a market capitalization of 14.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 11.8 and 4.2 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.

Shahi Shipping Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.153.01+38.01%3.61+15.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.612.31+56.18%2.86+26.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.110.11+4.09%0.16-28.3%
Total Operating Expense3.722.42+53.86%3.01+23.58%
Operating Income0.430.59-26.99%0.59-27.38%
Net Income Before Taxes1.60.57+181.09%0.65+146.17%
Net Income1.620.58+177.55%0.72+125.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.120.4+180%0.52+117.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.