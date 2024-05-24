Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 125.6% YOY

Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live : Shahi Shipping announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 15.2% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in their top line.
Moreover, Shahi Shipping witnessed a substantial increase of 125.6% in profits compared to the same quarter last year, underlining their operational efficiency and financial strength.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw a significant growth of 38.01%, while the profit soared by an impressive 177.55%, indicating a positive trend in their financial performance.
However, it is noteworthy that the Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a sharp rise of 56.18% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.41% increase year-on-year, which calls for prudent cost management strategies.
On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a decline of 26.99% quarter-on-quarter and a 27.38% decrease year-on-year, signaling potential challenges in the operational aspect that need to be addressed.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.12, marking a significant growth of 117.37% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and shareholder value.
Furthermore, investors have shown confidence in Shahi Shipping as reflected in their impressive returns of 20.14% in the last 1 week, 85.61% in the last 6 months, and 45.97% year-to-date, highlighting a strong market performance.
As of now, Shahi Shipping commands a market capitalization of ₹14.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹11.8 and ₹4.2 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.
Shahi Shipping Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.15
|3.01
|+38.01%
|3.61
|+15.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.61
|2.31
|+56.18%
|2.86
|+26.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.11
|0.11
|+4.09%
|0.16
|-28.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.72
|2.42
|+53.86%
|3.01
|+23.58%
|Operating Income
|0.43
|0.59
|-26.99%
|0.59
|-27.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.6
|0.57
|+181.09%
|0.65
|+146.17%
|Net Income
|1.62
|0.58
|+177.55%
|0.72
|+125.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.12
|0.4
|+180%
|0.52
|+117.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.15Cr
