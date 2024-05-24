Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 125.6% YOY

Shahi Shipping Q4 Results Live : Shahi Shipping announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 15.2% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in their top line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, Shahi Shipping witnessed a substantial increase of 125.6% in profits compared to the same quarter last year, underlining their operational efficiency and financial strength.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw a significant growth of 38.01%, while the profit soared by an impressive 177.55%, indicating a positive trend in their financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it is noteworthy that the Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a sharp rise of 56.18% quarter-on-quarter and a 26.41% increase year-on-year, which calls for prudent cost management strategies.

On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a decline of 26.99% quarter-on-quarter and a 27.38% decrease year-on-year, signaling potential challenges in the operational aspect that need to be addressed.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.12, marking a significant growth of 117.37% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's profitability and shareholder value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, investors have shown confidence in Shahi Shipping as reflected in their impressive returns of 20.14% in the last 1 week, 85.61% in the last 6 months, and 45.97% year-to-date, highlighting a strong market performance.

As of now, Shahi Shipping commands a market capitalization of ₹14.96 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹11.8 and ₹4.2 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.

Shahi Shipping Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.15 3.01 +38.01% 3.61 +15.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.61 2.31 +56.18% 2.86 +26.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.11 0.11 +4.09% 0.16 -28.3% Total Operating Expense 3.72 2.42 +53.86% 3.01 +23.58% Operating Income 0.43 0.59 -26.99% 0.59 -27.38% Net Income Before Taxes 1.6 0.57 +181.09% 0.65 +146.17% Net Income 1.62 0.58 +177.55% 0.72 +125.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.12 0.4 +180% 0.52 +117.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.62Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!