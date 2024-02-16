Shahlon Silk Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 34.5% YoY

Shahlon Silk Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.65% & the profit decreased by 34.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.7% and the profit decreased by 42.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.24% q-o-q & decreased by 19.55% YoY.
The operating income was down by 19.11% q-o-q & increased by 1.87% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 28.6% YoY.
Shahlon Silk Industries has delivered -2.95% return in the last 1 week, 94.24% return in the last 6 months, and 43.85% YTD return.
Currently, Shahlon Silk Industries has a market cap of ₹228.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹29.1 & ₹9.3 respectively.
Shahlon Silk Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38.99
|49.8
|-21.7%
|53.89
|-27.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.34
|7.91
|-7.24%
|9.13
|-19.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.96
|1.97
|-0.04%
|2.29
|-14.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|34.68
|44.48
|-22.01%
|49.67
|-30.16%
|Operating Income
|4.31
|5.33
|-19.11%
|4.23
|+1.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.93
|2.04
|-54.69%
|0.59
|+55.73%
|Net Income
|0.67
|1.17
|-42.61%
|1.02
|-34.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.12
|-36.26%
|0.11
|-28.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.67Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹38.99Cr
