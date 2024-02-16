Shahlon Silk Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 34.5% YoY

Shahlon Silk Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.65% & the profit decreased by 34.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.7% and the profit decreased by 42.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.24% q-o-q & decreased by 19.55% YoY.

The operating income was down by 19.11% q-o-q & increased by 1.87% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 28.6% YoY.

Shahlon Silk Industries has delivered -2.95% return in the last 1 week, 94.24% return in the last 6 months, and 43.85% YTD return.

Currently, Shahlon Silk Industries has a market cap of ₹228.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹29.1 & ₹9.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shahlon Silk Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38.99 49.8 -21.7% 53.89 -27.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.34 7.91 -7.24% 9.13 -19.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.96 1.97 -0.04% 2.29 -14.32% Total Operating Expense 34.68 44.48 -22.01% 49.67 -30.16% Operating Income 4.31 5.33 -19.11% 4.23 +1.87% Net Income Before Taxes 0.93 2.04 -54.69% 0.59 +55.73% Net Income 0.67 1.17 -42.61% 1.02 -34.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.12 -36.26% 0.11 -28.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.67Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹38.99Cr

