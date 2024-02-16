Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shahlon Silk Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 34.5% YoY

Shahlon Silk Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 34.5% YoY

Livemint

Shahlon Silk Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 27.65% YoY & profit decreased by 34.5% YoY

Shahlon Silk Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shahlon Silk Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.65% & the profit decreased by 34.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.7% and the profit decreased by 42.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.24% q-o-q & decreased by 19.55% YoY.

The operating income was down by 19.11% q-o-q & increased by 1.87% YoY.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 28.6% YoY.

Shahlon Silk Industries has delivered -2.95% return in the last 1 week, 94.24% return in the last 6 months, and 43.85% YTD return.

Currently, Shahlon Silk Industries has a market cap of 228.79 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 29.1 & 9.3 respectively.

Shahlon Silk Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38.9949.8-21.7%53.89-27.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.347.91-7.24%9.13-19.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.961.97-0.04%2.29-14.32%
Total Operating Expense34.6844.48-22.01%49.67-30.16%
Operating Income4.315.33-19.11%4.23+1.87%
Net Income Before Taxes0.932.04-54.69%0.59+55.73%
Net Income0.671.17-42.61%1.02-34.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.12-36.26%0.11-28.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.67Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹38.99Cr

