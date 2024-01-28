Shakti Pumps India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 301.83% YOY

Shakti Pumps India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 57.73% & the profit increased by 301.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 224.41% and the profit increased by 670.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.33% q-o-q & increased by 22.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 534.87% q-o-q & increased by 281.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹24.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 301.8% Y-o-Y.
Shakti Pumps India has delivered -7.96% return in the last 1 week, 56.55% return in the last 6 months, and 3.49% YTD return.
Currently, Shakti Pumps India has a market cap of ₹1946.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1224.65 & ₹388 respectively.
Shakti Pumps India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|495.62
|152.78
|+224.41%
|314.22
|+57.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.36
|14.67
|+18.33%
|14.13
|+22.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.8
|4.79
|+0.32%
|4.55
|+5.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|429.46
|142.36
|+201.68%
|296.89
|+44.66%
|Operating Income
|66.16
|10.42
|+534.87%
|17.33
|+281.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|62.75
|7.37
|+751.32%
|14.84
|+322.95%
|Net Income
|45.19
|5.86
|+670.99%
|11.25
|+301.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.59
|3.19
|+671.05%
|6.12
|+301.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹45.19Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹495.62Cr
