Shakti Pumps India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 301.83% YOY

Shakti Pumps India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 57.73% & the profit increased by 301.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 224.41% and the profit increased by 670.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.33% q-o-q & increased by 22.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 534.87% q-o-q & increased by 281.65% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹24.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 301.8% Y-o-Y.

Shakti Pumps India has delivered -7.96% return in the last 1 week, 56.55% return in the last 6 months, and 3.49% YTD return.

Currently, Shakti Pumps India has a market cap of ₹1946.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1224.65 & ₹388 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shakti Pumps India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 495.62 152.78 +224.41% 314.22 +57.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.36 14.67 +18.33% 14.13 +22.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.8 4.79 +0.32% 4.55 +5.5% Total Operating Expense 429.46 142.36 +201.68% 296.89 +44.66% Operating Income 66.16 10.42 +534.87% 17.33 +281.65% Net Income Before Taxes 62.75 7.37 +751.32% 14.84 +322.95% Net Income 45.19 5.86 +670.99% 11.25 +301.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.59 3.19 +671.05% 6.12 +301.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.19Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹495.62Cr

