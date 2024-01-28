Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shakti Pumps India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 301.83% YOY

Shakti Pumps India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 301.83% YOY

Livemint

Shakti Pumps India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 57.73% YoY & profit increased by 301.83% YoY

Shakti Pumps India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shakti Pumps India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 57.73% & the profit increased by 301.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 224.41% and the profit increased by 670.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.33% q-o-q & increased by 22.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 534.87% q-o-q & increased by 281.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 24.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 301.8% Y-o-Y.

Shakti Pumps India has delivered -7.96% return in the last 1 week, 56.55% return in the last 6 months, and 3.49% YTD return.

Currently, Shakti Pumps India has a market cap of 1946.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1224.65 & 388 respectively.

Shakti Pumps India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue495.62152.78+224.41%314.22+57.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.3614.67+18.33%14.13+22.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.84.79+0.32%4.55+5.5%
Total Operating Expense429.46142.36+201.68%296.89+44.66%
Operating Income66.1610.42+534.87%17.33+281.65%
Net Income Before Taxes62.757.37+751.32%14.84+322.95%
Net Income45.195.86+670.99%11.25+301.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.593.19+671.05%6.12+301.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.19Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹495.62Cr

