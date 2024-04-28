Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3888.17% YOY

Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : Shakti Pumps India declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 233.56% & the profit increased by 3888.17% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.93% and the profit increased by 98.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.19% q-o-q & increased by 65.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 90.34% q-o-q & increased by 1859.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹48.66 for Q4 which increased by 3882.22% Y-o-Y.
Shakti Pumps India has delivered 20.94% return in the last 1 week, 74.8% return in last 6 months and 79.79% YTD return.
Currently, Shakti Pumps India has a market cap of ₹3686.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1856.6 & ₹403.35 respectively.
Shakti Pumps India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|609.28
|495.62
|+22.93%
|182.66
|+233.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.83
|17.36
|+14.19%
|11.98
|+65.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.81
|4.8
|+0.19%
|4.46
|+7.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|483.35
|429.46
|+12.55%
|176.23
|+174.27%
|Operating Income
|125.93
|66.16
|+90.34%
|6.43
|+1859.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|119.04
|62.75
|+89.69%
|2.96
|+3926.92%
|Net Income
|89.66
|45.19
|+98.39%
|2.25
|+3888.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|48.66
|24.59
|+97.89%
|1.22
|+3882.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹89.66Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹609.28Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!