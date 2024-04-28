Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3888.17% YOY

Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3888.17% YOY

Livemint

Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 233.56% YoY & profit increased by 3888.17% YoY

Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live

Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : Shakti Pumps India declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 233.56% & the profit increased by 3888.17% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.93% and the profit increased by 98.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.19% q-o-q & increased by 65.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 90.34% q-o-q & increased by 1859.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 48.66 for Q4 which increased by 3882.22% Y-o-Y.

Shakti Pumps India has delivered 20.94% return in the last 1 week, 74.8% return in last 6 months and 79.79% YTD return.

Currently, Shakti Pumps India has a market cap of 3686.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1856.6 & 403.35 respectively.

Shakti Pumps India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue609.28495.62+22.93%182.66+233.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.8317.36+14.19%11.98+65.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.814.8+0.19%4.46+7.79%
Total Operating Expense483.35429.46+12.55%176.23+174.27%
Operating Income125.9366.16+90.34%6.43+1859.11%
Net Income Before Taxes119.0462.75+89.69%2.96+3926.92%
Net Income89.6645.19+98.39%2.25+3888.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS48.6624.59+97.89%1.22+3882.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹89.66Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹609.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.