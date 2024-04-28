Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3888.17% YOY

Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 233.56% YoY & profit increased by 3888.17% YoY

Shakti Pumps India Q4 Results Live : Shakti Pumps India declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 233.56% & the profit increased by 3888.17% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.93% and the profit increased by 98.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.19% q-o-q & increased by 65.56% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 90.34% q-o-q & increased by 1859.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹48.66 for Q4 which increased by 3882.22% Y-o-Y.

Shakti Pumps India has delivered 20.94% return in the last 1 week, 74.8% return in last 6 months and 79.79% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shakti Pumps India has a market cap of ₹3686.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1856.6 & ₹403.35 respectively.

Shakti Pumps India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 609.28 495.62 +22.93% 182.66 +233.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.83 17.36 +14.19% 11.98 +65.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.81 4.8 +0.19% 4.46 +7.79% Total Operating Expense 483.35 429.46 +12.55% 176.23 +174.27% Operating Income 125.93 66.16 +90.34% 6.43 +1859.11% Net Income Before Taxes 119.04 62.75 +89.69% 2.96 +3926.92% Net Income 89.66 45.19 +98.39% 2.25 +3888.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 48.66 24.59 +97.89% 1.22 +3882.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹89.66Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹609.28Cr

