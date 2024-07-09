Shalby Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.31% YOY

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Shalby Q1 Results Live : Shalby announced their Q1 results on 08 Jul, 2024, showing a growth in revenue by 18.43% year-over-year.

However, the profit decreased by 20.31% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 14.19% increase in revenue but a marginal 0.01% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 12.32% quarter-over-quarter and 14.41% year-over-year.

Operating income showed a significant increase of 29.54% quarter-over-quarter but a decline of 3.37% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at 1.37, marking a 29.38% decrease year-over-year.

Shalby's stock performance in the last week delivered a return of 8.96%, while showing negative returns of -0.34% in the last 6 months and -1.92% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 3181.47 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 339.5 & 176.15 respectively.

Out of the 2 analysts covering Shalby as of 09 Jul, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Buy and 1 analyst rated it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Jul, 2024, stood at Strong Buy.

Shalby Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue278.89244.23+14.19%235.48+18.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.8539.93+12.32%39.2+14.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.3715.6+4.95%11.94+37.12%
Total Operating Expense248.75220.97+12.57%204.3+21.76%
Operating Income30.1423.26+29.54%31.19-3.37%
Net Income Before Taxes31.7121.78+45.6%32.97-3.82%
Net Income16.616.6-0.01%20.83-20.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.371.49-8.05%1.94-29.38%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.6Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>278.89Cr
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
