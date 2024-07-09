Shalby Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.31% YOY

Shalby Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.43% YoY & profit decreased by 20.31% YoY

Shalby Q1 Results Live : Shalby announced their Q1 results on 08 Jul, 2024, showing a growth in revenue by 18.43% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the profit decreased by 20.31% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 14.19% increase in revenue but a marginal 0.01% decrease in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 12.32% quarter-over-quarter and 14.41% year-over-year.

Operating income showed a significant increase of 29.54% quarter-over-quarter but a decline of 3.37% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹1.37, marking a 29.38% decrease year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shalby's stock performance in the last week delivered a return of 8.96%, while showing negative returns of -0.34% in the last 6 months and -1.92% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹3181.47 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹339.5 & ₹176.15 respectively.

Out of the 2 analysts covering Shalby as of 09 Jul, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Buy and 1 analyst rated it as Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Jul, 2024, stood at Strong Buy.

Shalby Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 278.89 244.23 +14.19% 235.48 +18.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 44.85 39.93 +12.32% 39.2 +14.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.37 15.6 +4.95% 11.94 +37.12% Total Operating Expense 248.75 220.97 +12.57% 204.3 +21.76% Operating Income 30.14 23.26 +29.54% 31.19 -3.37% Net Income Before Taxes 31.71 21.78 +45.6% 32.97 -3.82% Net Income 16.6 16.6 -0.01% 20.83 -20.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.37 1.49 -8.05% 1.94 -29.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.6Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹278.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!