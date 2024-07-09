Shalby Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.31% YOY

Shalby Q1 Results Live : Shalby announced their Q1 results on 08 Jul, 2024, showing a growth in revenue by 18.43% year-over-year.
However, the profit decreased by 20.31% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 14.19% increase in revenue but a marginal 0.01% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 12.32% quarter-over-quarter and 14.41% year-over-year.
Operating income showed a significant increase of 29.54% quarter-over-quarter but a decline of 3.37% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹1.37, marking a 29.38% decrease year-over-year.
Shalby's stock performance in the last week delivered a return of 8.96%, while showing negative returns of -0.34% in the last 6 months and -1.92% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹3181.47 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹339.5 & ₹176.15 respectively.
Out of the 2 analysts covering Shalby as of 09 Jul, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Buy and 1 analyst rated it as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Jul, 2024, stood at Strong Buy.
Shalby Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|278.89
|244.23
|+14.19%
|235.48
|+18.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|44.85
|39.93
|+12.32%
|39.2
|+14.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.37
|15.6
|+4.95%
|11.94
|+37.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|248.75
|220.97
|+12.57%
|204.3
|+21.76%
|Operating Income
|30.14
|23.26
|+29.54%
|31.19
|-3.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.71
|21.78
|+45.6%
|32.97
|-3.82%
|Net Income
|16.6
|16.6
|-0.01%
|20.83
|-20.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.37
|1.49
|-8.05%
|1.94
|-29.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.6Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹278.89Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!