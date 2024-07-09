Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shalby Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.31% YOY

Shalby Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 20.31% YOY

Livemint

Shalby Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.43% YoY & profit decreased by 20.31% YoY

Shalby Q1 Results Live

Shalby Q1 Results Live : Shalby announced their Q1 results on 08 Jul, 2024, showing a growth in revenue by 18.43% year-over-year.

However, the profit decreased by 20.31% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 14.19% increase in revenue but a marginal 0.01% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 12.32% quarter-over-quarter and 14.41% year-over-year.

Operating income showed a significant increase of 29.54% quarter-over-quarter but a decline of 3.37% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at 1.37, marking a 29.38% decrease year-over-year.

Shalby's stock performance in the last week delivered a return of 8.96%, while showing negative returns of -0.34% in the last 6 months and -1.92% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 3181.47 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 339.5 & 176.15 respectively.

Out of the 2 analysts covering Shalby as of 09 Jul, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Buy and 1 analyst rated it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Jul, 2024, stood at Strong Buy.

Shalby Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue278.89244.23+14.19%235.48+18.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total44.8539.93+12.32%39.2+14.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.3715.6+4.95%11.94+37.12%
Total Operating Expense248.75220.97+12.57%204.3+21.76%
Operating Income30.1423.26+29.54%31.19-3.37%
Net Income Before Taxes31.7121.78+45.6%32.97-3.82%
Net Income16.616.6-0.01%20.83-20.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.371.49-8.05%1.94-29.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.6Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹278.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.