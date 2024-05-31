Shalby Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.26% YOY

Shalby Q4 Results Live : Shalby, a leading healthcare provider, announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 22.74% year-over-year, reaching a new high.
The profit also saw a healthy growth of 19.26% compared to the same quarter last year. This growth showcases the company's strong performance and operational efficiency.
Despite a slight decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter, Shalby managed to increase its revenue by 13.05%. This growth indicates a positive trend in the company's financials.
Shalby's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.76% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 4.19% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.
The operating income witnessed a significant increase of 81.17% year-over-year, offsetting the 22.26% decrease from the previous quarter. This improvement indicates better operational performance.
The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹1.49 for Q4, marking a 14.58% increase year-over-year. This positive EPS growth reflects well on the company's profitability.
Shalby's stock performance has shown mixed results with -0.7% return in the last week, -12.01% return in the last 6 months, and -10.67% Year-to-Date return, reflecting market volatility.
With a market capitalization of ₹2897.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹339.5 & ₹136.5 respectively, Shalby continues to be a prominent player in the healthcare sector.
Analysts covering Shalby have provided positive ratings, with 1 analyst giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's performance.
Shalby Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|244.23
|216.05
|+13.05%
|198.98
|+22.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.93
|37.76
|+5.76%
|41.68
|-4.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.6
|12.4
|+25.78%
|12.81
|+21.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|220.97
|186.12
|+18.72%
|186.14
|+18.71%
|Operating Income
|23.26
|29.93
|-22.26%
|12.84
|+81.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.78
|30.81
|-29.31%
|19.19
|+13.52%
|Net Income
|16.6
|19.07
|-12.96%
|13.92
|+19.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.49
|1.78
|-16.29%
|1.3
|+14.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹16.6Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹244.23Cr
