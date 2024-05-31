Shalby Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.26% YOY

Shalby Q4 Results Live : Shalby, a leading healthcare provider, announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 22.74% year-over-year, reaching a new high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The profit also saw a healthy growth of 19.26% compared to the same quarter last year. This growth showcases the company's strong performance and operational efficiency.

Despite a slight decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter, Shalby managed to increase its revenue by 13.05%. This growth indicates a positive trend in the company's financials.

Shalby's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.76% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 4.19% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.

The operating income witnessed a significant increase of 81.17% year-over-year, offsetting the 22.26% decrease from the previous quarter. This improvement indicates better operational performance.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹1.49 for Q4, marking a 14.58% increase year-over-year. This positive EPS growth reflects well on the company's profitability.

Shalby's stock performance has shown mixed results with -0.7% return in the last week, -12.01% return in the last 6 months, and -10.67% Year-to-Date return, reflecting market volatility.

With a market capitalization of ₹2897.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹339.5 & ₹136.5 respectively, Shalby continues to be a prominent player in the healthcare sector.

Analysts covering Shalby have provided positive ratings, with 1 analyst giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's performance.

Shalby Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 244.23 216.05 +13.05% 198.98 +22.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.93 37.76 +5.76% 41.68 -4.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.6 12.4 +25.78% 12.81 +21.75% Total Operating Expense 220.97 186.12 +18.72% 186.14 +18.71% Operating Income 23.26 29.93 -22.26% 12.84 +81.17% Net Income Before Taxes 21.78 30.81 -29.31% 19.19 +13.52% Net Income 16.6 19.07 -12.96% 13.92 +19.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.49 1.78 -16.29% 1.3 +14.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹16.6Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹244.23Cr

