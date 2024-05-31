Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shalby Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.26% YOY

Shalby Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.26% YOY

Livemint

Shalby Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.74% YoY & profit increased by 19.26% YoY

Shalby Q4 Results Live

Shalby Q4 Results Live : Shalby, a leading healthcare provider, announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 22.74% year-over-year, reaching a new high.

The profit also saw a healthy growth of 19.26% compared to the same quarter last year. This growth showcases the company's strong performance and operational efficiency.

Despite a slight decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter, Shalby managed to increase its revenue by 13.05%. This growth indicates a positive trend in the company's financials.

Shalby's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.76% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 4.19% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.

The operating income witnessed a significant increase of 81.17% year-over-year, offsetting the 22.26% decrease from the previous quarter. This improvement indicates better operational performance.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.49 for Q4, marking a 14.58% increase year-over-year. This positive EPS growth reflects well on the company's profitability.

Shalby's stock performance has shown mixed results with -0.7% return in the last week, -12.01% return in the last 6 months, and -10.67% Year-to-Date return, reflecting market volatility.

With a market capitalization of 2897.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 339.5 & 136.5 respectively, Shalby continues to be a prominent player in the healthcare sector.

Analysts covering Shalby have provided positive ratings, with 1 analyst giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating as of 31 May, 2024. The consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's performance.

Shalby Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue244.23216.05+13.05%198.98+22.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.9337.76+5.76%41.68-4.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.612.4+25.78%12.81+21.75%
Total Operating Expense220.97186.12+18.72%186.14+18.71%
Operating Income23.2629.93-22.26%12.84+81.17%
Net Income Before Taxes21.7830.81-29.31%19.19+13.52%
Net Income16.619.07-12.96%13.92+19.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.491.78-16.29%1.3+14.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹16.6Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹244.23Cr

