Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shalibhadra Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.84% YOY

Shalibhadra Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.84% YOY

Livemint

Shalibhadra Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.7% YoY & profit increasedby 41.84% YoY

Shalibhadra Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shalibhadra Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.7% & the profit increased by 41.84% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.1% and the profit increased by 4.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.33% q-o-q & increased by 22.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 43.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.

Shalibhadra Finance has delivered 8.11% return in the last 1 week, 86.41% return in last 6 months and 17.45% YTD return.

Currently the Shalibhadra Finance has a market cap of 363.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of 525 & 119 respectively.

Shalibhadra Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.187.71+6.1%7.13+14.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.140.98+16.33%0.93+22.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0%0.01+44.93%
Total Operating Expense3.893.7+5.14%4.14-6.12%
Operating Income4.294.01+6.98%2.99+43.58%
Net Income Before Taxes4.294.01+6.98%2.99+43.58%
Net Income3.163.01+4.98%2.23+41.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.514.3+4.88%4.2+7.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.16Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.18Cr

