Shalibhadra Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.84% YOY

Shalibhadra Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.7% & the profit increased by 41.84% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.1% and the profit increased by 4.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.33% q-o-q & increased by 22.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 43.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.
Shalibhadra Finance has delivered 8.11% return in the last 1 week, 86.41% return in last 6 months and 17.45% YTD return.
Currently the Shalibhadra Finance has a market cap of ₹363.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹525 & ₹119 respectively.
Shalibhadra Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8.18
|7.71
|+6.1%
|7.13
|+14.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.14
|0.98
|+16.33%
|0.93
|+22.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|0.01
|+44.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.89
|3.7
|+5.14%
|4.14
|-6.12%
|Operating Income
|4.29
|4.01
|+6.98%
|2.99
|+43.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.29
|4.01
|+6.98%
|2.99
|+43.58%
|Net Income
|3.16
|3.01
|+4.98%
|2.23
|+41.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.51
|4.3
|+4.88%
|4.2
|+7.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.16Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8.18Cr
