Shalibhadra Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 41.84% YOY

Shalibhadra Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.7% & the profit increased by 41.84% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.1% and the profit increased by 4.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.33% q-o-q & increased by 22.04% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 6.98% q-o-q & increased by 43.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.38% Y-o-Y.

Shalibhadra Finance has delivered 8.11% return in the last 1 week, 86.41% return in last 6 months and 17.45% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Shalibhadra Finance has a market cap of ₹363.41 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹525 & ₹119 respectively.

Shalibhadra Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.18 7.71 +6.1% 7.13 +14.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.14 0.98 +16.33% 0.93 +22.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -0% 0.01 +44.93% Total Operating Expense 3.89 3.7 +5.14% 4.14 -6.12% Operating Income 4.29 4.01 +6.98% 2.99 +43.58% Net Income Before Taxes 4.29 4.01 +6.98% 2.99 +43.58% Net Income 3.16 3.01 +4.98% 2.23 +41.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.51 4.3 +4.88% 4.2 +7.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.16Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8.18Cr

