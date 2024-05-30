Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 results : loss at 0.1Cr, Revenue increased by 10.13% YoY

Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue increased by 10.13% YoY

Livemint

Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 results : Revenue increased by 10.13% YoY & loss at 0.1Cr

Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 Results Live

Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 Results Live : Shalimar Wires Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.13% & the loss came at 0.1cr.

It is noteworthy that Shalimar Wires Industries had declared a profit of 4.19cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.86% q-o-q & increased by 3.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 151.15% q-o-q & decreased by 111.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.4 for Q4 which increased by 4.85% Y-o-Y.

Shalimar Wires Industries has delivered -8.43% return in the last 1 week, -9.64% return in the last 6 months and -20.29% YTD return.

Currently, Shalimar Wires Industries has a market cap of 90.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 30.3 & 11.51 respectively.

Shalimar Wires Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34.2129.35+16.57%31.07+10.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.246.43-2.86%6+3.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.923+30.66%2.59+51.26%
Total Operating Expense35.2127.39+28.58%21.98+60.23%
Operating Income-11.96-151.15%9.09-111.03%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.1-1.1+90.55%4.19-102.48%
Net Income-0.1-1.1+90.55%4.19-102.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.4-0.26-54.13%-0.42+4.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.1Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹34.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.