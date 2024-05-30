Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue increased by 10.13% YoY

Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 Results Live : Shalimar Wires Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.13% & the loss came at ₹0.1cr.
It is noteworthy that Shalimar Wires Industries had declared a profit of ₹4.19cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.86% q-o-q & increased by 3.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 151.15% q-o-q & decreased by 111.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.4 for Q4 which increased by 4.85% Y-o-Y.
Shalimar Wires Industries has delivered -8.43% return in the last 1 week, -9.64% return in the last 6 months and -20.29% YTD return.
Currently, Shalimar Wires Industries has a market cap of ₹90.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30.3 & ₹11.51 respectively.
Shalimar Wires Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|34.21
|29.35
|+16.57%
|31.07
|+10.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.24
|6.43
|-2.86%
|6
|+3.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.92
|3
|+30.66%
|2.59
|+51.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.21
|27.39
|+28.58%
|21.98
|+60.23%
|Operating Income
|-1
|1.96
|-151.15%
|9.09
|-111.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.1
|-1.1
|+90.55%
|4.19
|-102.48%
|Net Income
|-0.1
|-1.1
|+90.55%
|4.19
|-102.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.4
|-0.26
|-54.13%
|-0.42
|+4.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.1Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹34.21Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!