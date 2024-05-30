Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue increased by 10.13% YoY

Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 results : Revenue increased by 10.13% YoY & loss at ₹ 0.1Cr

Shalimar Wires Industries Q4 Results Live : Shalimar Wires Industries declared their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.13% & the loss came at ₹0.1cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Shalimar Wires Industries had declared a profit of ₹4.19cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.57%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.86% q-o-q & increased by 3.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 151.15% q-o-q & decreased by 111.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.4 for Q4 which increased by 4.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shalimar Wires Industries has delivered -8.43% return in the last 1 week, -9.64% return in the last 6 months and -20.29% YTD return.

Currently, Shalimar Wires Industries has a market cap of ₹90.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30.3 & ₹11.51 respectively.

Shalimar Wires Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34.21 29.35 +16.57% 31.07 +10.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.24 6.43 -2.86% 6 +3.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.92 3 +30.66% 2.59 +51.26% Total Operating Expense 35.21 27.39 +28.58% 21.98 +60.23% Operating Income -1 1.96 -151.15% 9.09 -111.03% Net Income Before Taxes -0.1 -1.1 +90.55% 4.19 -102.48% Net Income -0.1 -1.1 +90.55% 4.19 -102.48% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.4 -0.26 -54.13% -0.42 +4.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.1Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹34.21Cr

