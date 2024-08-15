Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 504.25% YOY

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live : Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 80.69% year-over-year, while the profit skyrocketed by 504.25% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.15% and the profit increased by 98.93%.
The company reported a modest rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 0.2% quarter-over-quarter, but these expenses decreased substantially by 27.59% year-over-year. This efficient cost management contributed to the improvement in the company's profitability.
Operating income also showed robust growth, increasing by 83.7% q-o-q and an impressive 396.92% YoY. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective cost control measures by the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.54, marking a remarkable increase of 500% YoY. This significant improvement in EPS highlights the company's increased profitability and value creation for its shareholders.
Despite the impressive financial performance, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has delivered a -1.16% return in the last week. However, the stock has shown strong resilience with a 16.58% return in the last six months and a 19.03% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem boasts a market capitalization of ₹814.3 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹140.3 and a 52-week low of ₹87.95, reflecting the volatility and growth potential within the market.
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|98.73
|77.04
|+28.15%
|54.64
|+80.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.76
|0.76
|+0.2%
|1.05
|-27.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.03
|-5.65%
|0.02
|+36.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|93.95
|74.44
|+26.21%
|53.68
|+75.03%
|Operating Income
|4.77
|2.6
|+83.7%
|0.96
|+396.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.65
|2.51
|+85.51%
|0.79
|+486.68%
|Net Income
|3.48
|1.75
|+98.93%
|0.58
|+504.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.54
|0.27
|+100%
|0.09
|+500%
