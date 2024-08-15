Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 504.25% YOY

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 80.69% YoY & profit increased by 504.25% YoY

Published15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live : Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 80.69% year-over-year, while the profit skyrocketed by 504.25% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.15% and the profit increased by 98.93%.

The company reported a modest rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 0.2% quarter-over-quarter, but these expenses decreased substantially by 27.59% year-over-year. This efficient cost management contributed to the improvement in the company's profitability.

Operating income also showed robust growth, increasing by 83.7% q-o-q and an impressive 396.92% YoY. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective cost control measures by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.54, marking a remarkable increase of 500% YoY. This significant improvement in EPS highlights the company's increased profitability and value creation for its shareholders.

Despite the impressive financial performance, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has delivered a -1.16% return in the last week. However, the stock has shown strong resilience with a 16.58% return in the last six months and a 19.03% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem boasts a market capitalization of 814.3 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 140.3 and a 52-week low of 87.95, reflecting the volatility and growth potential within the market.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.7377.04+28.15%54.64+80.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.760.76+0.2%1.05-27.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.03-5.65%0.02+36.22%
Total Operating Expense93.9574.44+26.21%53.68+75.03%
Operating Income4.772.6+83.7%0.96+396.92%
Net Income Before Taxes4.652.51+85.51%0.79+486.68%
Net Income3.481.75+98.93%0.58+504.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.540.27+100%0.09+500%
FAQs
₹3.48Cr
₹98.73Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
