Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 504.25% YOY

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live : Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 80.69% year-over-year, while the profit skyrocketed by 504.25% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.15% and the profit increased by 98.93%.

The company reported a modest rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 0.2% quarter-over-quarter, but these expenses decreased substantially by 27.59% year-over-year. This efficient cost management contributed to the improvement in the company's profitability.

Operating income also showed robust growth, increasing by 83.7% q-o-q and an impressive 396.92% YoY. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective cost control measures by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.54, marking a remarkable increase of 500% YoY. This significant improvement in EPS highlights the company's increased profitability and value creation for its shareholders.

Despite the impressive financial performance, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has delivered a -1.16% return in the last week. However, the stock has shown strong resilience with a 16.58% return in the last six months and a 19.03% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem boasts a market capitalization of ₹814.3 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹140.3 and a 52-week low of ₹87.95, reflecting the volatility and growth potential within the market.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.73 77.04 +28.15% 54.64 +80.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.76 0.76 +0.2% 1.05 -27.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 -5.65% 0.02 +36.22% Total Operating Expense 93.95 74.44 +26.21% 53.68 +75.03% Operating Income 4.77 2.6 +83.7% 0.96 +396.92% Net Income Before Taxes 4.65 2.51 +85.51% 0.79 +486.68% Net Income 3.48 1.75 +98.93% 0.58 +504.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.54 0.27 +100% 0.09 +500%