Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 504.25% YOY

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q1 Results Live : Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 80.69% year-over-year, while the profit skyrocketed by 504.25% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 28.15% and the profit increased by 98.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a modest rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 0.2% quarter-over-quarter, but these expenses decreased substantially by 27.59% year-over-year. This efficient cost management contributed to the improvement in the company's profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income also showed robust growth, increasing by 83.7% q-o-q and an impressive 396.92% YoY. This indicates a strong operational performance and effective cost control measures by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.54, marking a remarkable increase of 500% YoY. This significant improvement in EPS highlights the company's increased profitability and value creation for its shareholders.

Despite the impressive financial performance, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has delivered a -1.16% return in the last week. However, the stock has shown strong resilience with a 16.58% return in the last six months and a 19.03% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem boasts a market capitalization of ₹814.3 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹140.3 and a 52-week low of ₹87.95, reflecting the volatility and growth potential within the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.73 77.04 +28.15% 54.64 +80.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.76 0.76 +0.2% 1.05 -27.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.03 -5.65% 0.02 +36.22% Total Operating Expense 93.95 74.44 +26.21% 53.68 +75.03% Operating Income 4.77 2.6 +83.7% 0.96 +396.92% Net Income Before Taxes 4.65 2.51 +85.51% 0.79 +486.68% Net Income 3.48 1.75 +98.93% 0.58 +504.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.54 0.27 +100% 0.09 +500%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.48Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹98.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar