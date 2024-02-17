Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 97.27% YoY

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.84% & the profit increased by 97.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.51% and the profit increased by 27.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.73% q-o-q & decreased by 27.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 39.8% q-o-q & increased by 95.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 96.83% Y-o-Y.
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has delivered 9.54% return in the last 1 week, 10.27% return in the last 6 months, and 7.39% YTD return.
Currently, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has a market cap of ₹734.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹150 & ₹96.1 respectively.
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|85.91
|70.13
|+22.51%
|77.51
|+10.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.76
|1.05
|-27.73%
|1.05
|-27.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|+4.98%
|0.02
|+7.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|82.55
|67.72
|+21.89%
|75.8
|+8.91%
|Operating Income
|3.36
|2.41
|+39.8%
|1.72
|+95.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.18
|2.47
|+28.86%
|1.61
|+97.4%
|Net Income
|2.38
|1.86
|+27.64%
|1.21
|+97.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.37
|0.29
|+27.84%
|0.19
|+96.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.38Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹85.91Cr
