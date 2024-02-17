Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 97.27% YoY

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.84% & the profit increased by 97.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.51% and the profit increased by 27.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.73% q-o-q & decreased by 27.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 39.8% q-o-q & increased by 95.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 96.83% Y-o-Y.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has delivered 9.54% return in the last 1 week, 10.27% return in the last 6 months, and 7.39% YTD return.

Currently, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has a market cap of ₹734.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹150 & ₹96.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 85.91 70.13 +22.51% 77.51 +10.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.76 1.05 -27.73% 1.05 -27.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 +4.98% 0.02 +7.6% Total Operating Expense 82.55 67.72 +21.89% 75.8 +8.91% Operating Income 3.36 2.41 +39.8% 1.72 +95.67% Net Income Before Taxes 3.18 2.47 +28.86% 1.61 +97.4% Net Income 2.38 1.86 +27.64% 1.21 +97.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.37 0.29 +27.84% 0.19 +96.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.38Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹85.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!