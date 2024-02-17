Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 97.27% YoY

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 97.27% YoY

Livemint

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.84% YoY & profit increased by 97.27% YoY

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.84% & the profit increased by 97.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.51% and the profit increased by 27.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 27.73% q-o-q & decreased by 27.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 39.8% q-o-q & increased by 95.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 96.83% Y-o-Y.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has delivered 9.54% return in the last 1 week, 10.27% return in the last 6 months, and 7.39% YTD return.

Currently, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem has a market cap of 734.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 150 & 96.1 respectively.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye Chem Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue85.9170.13+22.51%77.51+10.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.761.05-27.73%1.05-27.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02+4.98%0.02+7.6%
Total Operating Expense82.5567.72+21.89%75.8+8.91%
Operating Income3.362.41+39.8%1.72+95.67%
Net Income Before Taxes3.182.47+28.86%1.61+97.4%
Net Income2.381.86+27.64%1.21+97.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.370.29+27.84%0.19+96.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.38Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹85.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.