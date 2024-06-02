Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 results : loss at ₹1.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 23.41% YoY

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 Results Live : Shanti Educational Initiatives declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.41% & the loss came at ₹1.09cr.
It is noteworthy that Shanti Educational Initiatives had declared a profit of ₹1.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.92% q-o-q & increased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 210.04% q-o-q & decreased by 547.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q4 which decreased by 179.58% Y-o-Y.
Shanti Educational Initiatives has delivered 7.7% return in the last 1 week, 46.57% return in the last 6 months and 45.95% YTD return.
Currently, Shanti Educational Initiatives has a market cap of ₹1552.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹109.4 & ₹52.01 respectively.
Shanti Educational Initiatives Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.9
|3.19
|-9.16%
|3.78
|-23.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.12
|1.46
|-22.92%
|1.04
|+7.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.19
|0.08
|+150.97%
|0.06
|+214.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.5
|4.03
|+36.47%
|4.18
|+31.37%
|Operating Income
|-2.6
|-0.84
|-210.04%
|-0.4
|-547.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.43
|0.02
|-8583.93%
|1.92
|-174.4%
|Net Income
|-1.09
|0.17
|-744.67%
|1.42
|-176.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|0.01
|-800%
|0.09
|-179.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2.9Cr
