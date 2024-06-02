Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 results : loss at ₹1.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 23.41% YoY

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 23.41% YoY & loss at ₹ 1.09Cr

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 Results Live : Shanti Educational Initiatives declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.41% & the loss came at ₹1.09cr.

It is noteworthy that Shanti Educational Initiatives had declared a profit of ₹1.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.92% q-o-q & increased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 210.04% q-o-q & decreased by 547.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q4 which decreased by 179.58% Y-o-Y.

Shanti Educational Initiatives has delivered 7.7% return in the last 1 week, 46.57% return in the last 6 months and 45.95% YTD return.

Currently, Shanti Educational Initiatives has a market cap of ₹1552.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹109.4 & ₹52.01 respectively.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.9 3.19 -9.16% 3.78 -23.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.12 1.46 -22.92% 1.04 +7.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.19 0.08 +150.97% 0.06 +214.72% Total Operating Expense 5.5 4.03 +36.47% 4.18 +31.37% Operating Income -2.6 -0.84 -210.04% -0.4 -547.01% Net Income Before Taxes -1.43 0.02 -8583.93% 1.92 -174.4% Net Income -1.09 0.17 -744.67% 1.42 -176.85% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 0.01 -800% 0.09 -179.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2.9Cr

