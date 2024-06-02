Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 results : loss at 1.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 23.41% YoY

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 results : loss at ₹1.09Cr, Revenue decreased by 23.41% YoY

Livemint

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 23.41% YoY & loss at 1.09Cr

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 Results Live

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 Results Live : Shanti Educational Initiatives declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.41% & the loss came at 1.09cr.

It is noteworthy that Shanti Educational Initiatives had declared a profit of 1.42cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.92% q-o-q & increased by 7.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 210.04% q-o-q & decreased by 547.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.07 for Q4 which decreased by 179.58% Y-o-Y.

Shanti Educational Initiatives has delivered 7.7% return in the last 1 week, 46.57% return in the last 6 months and 45.95% YTD return.

Currently, Shanti Educational Initiatives has a market cap of 1552.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 109.4 & 52.01 respectively.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.93.19-9.16%3.78-23.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.121.46-22.92%1.04+7.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.190.08+150.97%0.06+214.72%
Total Operating Expense5.54.03+36.47%4.18+31.37%
Operating Income-2.6-0.84-210.04%-0.4-547.01%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.430.02-8583.93%1.92-174.4%
Net Income-1.090.17-744.67%1.42-176.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.070.01-800%0.09-179.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.9Cr

