Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.54% YOY

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.3% YoY & profit increased by 19.54% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live
Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 14.3% and the profit increasing by 19.54% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.65% and the profit decreased by 15.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.62% q-o-q but decreased by 13.5% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed a positive trend, being up by 14.16% q-o-q and increased by 26.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported as 2.82, marking a 19.49% Y-o-Y increase.

Shanti Gears has demonstrated varying returns in different time frames, with 0.96% return in the last 1 week, 21.43% return in the last 6 months, and 7.52% YTD return.

Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of 4953.16 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 703 & 401.25 respectively.

Shanti Gears Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue138.82153.64-9.65%121.45+14.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.617.56+11.62%22.66-13.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.094.22-26.78%2.97+4.04%
Total Operating Expense113.26131.25-13.71%101.32+11.78%
Operating Income25.5622.39+14.16%20.13+26.97%
Net Income Before Taxes28.9531.91-9.28%24.12+20.02%
Net Income21.6625.68-15.65%18.12+19.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.823.35-15.82%2.36+19.49%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹21.66Cr
₹138.82Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsShanti Gears Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.54% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.00
    10:50 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1 (-0.55%)

    GAIL India

    243.20
    10:49 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    9.55 (4.09%)

    Tata Steel

    164.40
    10:50 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Bandhan Bank

    219.55
    10:49 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.25 (-0.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    96.70
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    5.4 (5.91%)

    Granules India

    619.50
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    31.7 (5.39%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    544.20
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    25.4 (4.9%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    770.35
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    35.85 (4.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue