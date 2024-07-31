Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.54% YOY

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.54% YOY

Livemint

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.3% YoY & profit increased by 19.54% YoY

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 14.3% and the profit increasing by 19.54% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.65% and the profit decreased by 15.65%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.62% q-o-q but decreased by 13.5% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed a positive trend, being up by 14.16% q-o-q and increased by 26.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported as 2.82, marking a 19.49% Y-o-Y increase.

Shanti Gears has demonstrated varying returns in different time frames, with 0.96% return in the last 1 week, 21.43% return in the last 6 months, and 7.52% YTD return.

Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of 4953.16 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 703 & 401.25 respectively.

Shanti Gears Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue138.82153.64-9.65%121.45+14.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.617.56+11.62%22.66-13.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.094.22-26.78%2.97+4.04%
Total Operating Expense113.26131.25-13.71%101.32+11.78%
Operating Income25.5622.39+14.16%20.13+26.97%
Net Income Before Taxes28.9531.91-9.28%24.12+20.02%
Net Income21.6625.68-15.65%18.12+19.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.823.35-15.82%2.36+19.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.66Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹138.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.