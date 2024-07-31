Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.54% YOY

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 14.3% and the profit increasing by 19.54% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.65% and the profit decreased by 15.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.62% q-o-q but decreased by 13.5% Y-o-Y.
Operating income showed a positive trend, being up by 14.16% q-o-q and increased by 26.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is reported as ₹2.82, marking a 19.49% Y-o-Y increase.
Shanti Gears has demonstrated varying returns in different time frames, with 0.96% return in the last 1 week, 21.43% return in the last 6 months, and 7.52% YTD return.
Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of ₹4953.16 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹703 & ₹401.25 respectively.
Shanti Gears Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|138.82
|153.64
|-9.65%
|121.45
|+14.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.6
|17.56
|+11.62%
|22.66
|-13.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.09
|4.22
|-26.78%
|2.97
|+4.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|113.26
|131.25
|-13.71%
|101.32
|+11.78%
|Operating Income
|25.56
|22.39
|+14.16%
|20.13
|+26.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.95
|31.91
|-9.28%
|24.12
|+20.02%
|Net Income
|21.66
|25.68
|-15.65%
|18.12
|+19.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.82
|3.35
|-15.82%
|2.36
|+19.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.66Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹138.82Cr
