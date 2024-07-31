Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.54% YOY

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.3% YoY & profit increased by 19.54% YoY

Shanti Gears Q1 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 14.3% and the profit increasing by 19.54% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.65% and the profit decreased by 15.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.62% q-o-q but decreased by 13.5% Y-o-Y.

Operating income showed a positive trend, being up by 14.16% q-o-q and increased by 26.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported as ₹2.82, marking a 19.49% Y-o-Y increase.

Shanti Gears has demonstrated varying returns in different time frames, with 0.96% return in the last 1 week, 21.43% return in the last 6 months, and 7.52% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of ₹4953.16 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹703 & ₹401.25 respectively.

Shanti Gears Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 138.82 153.64 -9.65% 121.45 +14.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.6 17.56 +11.62% 22.66 -13.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.09 4.22 -26.78% 2.97 +4.04% Total Operating Expense 113.26 131.25 -13.71% 101.32 +11.78% Operating Income 25.56 22.39 +14.16% 20.13 +26.97% Net Income Before Taxes 28.95 31.91 -9.28% 24.12 +20.02% Net Income 21.66 25.68 -15.65% 18.12 +19.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.82 3.35 -15.82% 2.36 +19.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.66Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹138.82Cr

