Shanti Gears Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.93% YOY

Shanti Gears Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.52% YoY & profit increased by 21.93% YoY.

Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Shanti Gears Q2 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 14.52% year-over-year (YoY) and a notable profit rise of 21.93% YoY. This marks a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 11.71% and profit increased by 18.33%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 8.57% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 12.83% YoY. Despite this increase, the company's operating income showed impressive growth, climbing by 21.01% q-o-q and 20.26% YoY, reflecting efficient management and operational enhancements.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.34, representing a 21.9% increase YoY. This positive trajectory in earnings underscores Shanti Gears' effective business strategies and robust market positioning.

Despite the upbeat quarterly results, Shanti Gears has experienced a -3.03% return in the last week. However, it has managed a more favorable return of 7.94% over the past six months, while year-to-date (YTD) returns show a slight decline of -0.08%.

Currently, Shanti Gears holds a market capitalization of 4602.95 Cr, with a 52-week high of 703 and a low of 401.25. The market's response to these results will be closely monitored as investors weigh the company's strong fundamentals against recent performance trends.

Shanti Gears Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue155.08138.82+11.71%135.42+14.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.2819.6+8.57%18.86+12.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.233.09+4.53%3.01+7.31%
Total Operating Expense124.15113.26+9.62%109.7+13.17%
Operating Income30.9325.56+21.01%25.72+20.26%
Net Income Before Taxes34.328.95+18.48%29.66+15.64%
Net Income25.6321.66+18.33%21.02+21.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.342.82+18.44%2.74+21.9%
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
      Popular in Companies

