Shanti Gears Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.93% YOY

Shanti Gears Q2 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 14.52% year-over-year (YoY) and a notable profit rise of 21.93% YoY. This marks a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 11.71% and profit increased by 18.33%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 8.57% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 12.83% YoY. Despite this increase, the company's operating income showed impressive growth, climbing by 21.01% q-o-q and 20.26% YoY, reflecting efficient management and operational enhancements.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.34, representing a 21.9% increase YoY. This positive trajectory in earnings underscores Shanti Gears' effective business strategies and robust market positioning.

Despite the upbeat quarterly results, Shanti Gears has experienced a -3.03% return in the last week. However, it has managed a more favorable return of 7.94% over the past six months, while year-to-date (YTD) returns show a slight decline of -0.08%.

Currently, Shanti Gears holds a market capitalization of ₹4602.95 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹703 and a low of ₹401.25. The market's response to these results will be closely monitored as investors weigh the company's strong fundamentals against recent performance trends.

Shanti Gears Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 155.08 138.82 +11.71% 135.42 +14.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.28 19.6 +8.57% 18.86 +12.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.23 3.09 +4.53% 3.01 +7.31% Total Operating Expense 124.15 113.26 +9.62% 109.7 +13.17% Operating Income 30.93 25.56 +21.01% 25.72 +20.26% Net Income Before Taxes 34.3 28.95 +18.48% 29.66 +15.64% Net Income 25.63 21.66 +18.33% 21.02 +21.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.34 2.82 +18.44% 2.74 +21.9%