Shanti Gears Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.93% YOY

Shanti Gears Q2 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 14.52% year-over-year (YoY) and a notable profit rise of 21.93% YoY. This marks a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter, where revenue grew by 11.71% and profit increased by 18.33%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs rose by 8.57% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 12.83% YoY. Despite this increase, the company's operating income showed impressive growth, climbing by 21.01% q-o-q and 20.26% YoY, reflecting efficient management and operational enhancements.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.34, representing a 21.9% increase YoY. This positive trajectory in earnings underscores Shanti Gears' effective business strategies and robust market positioning.
Despite the upbeat quarterly results, Shanti Gears has experienced a -3.03% return in the last week. However, it has managed a more favorable return of 7.94% over the past six months, while year-to-date (YTD) returns show a slight decline of -0.08%.
Currently, Shanti Gears holds a market capitalization of ₹4602.95 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹703 and a low of ₹401.25. The market's response to these results will be closely monitored as investors weigh the company's strong fundamentals against recent performance trends.
Shanti Gears Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|155.08
|138.82
|+11.71%
|135.42
|+14.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.28
|19.6
|+8.57%
|18.86
|+12.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.23
|3.09
|+4.53%
|3.01
|+7.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|124.15
|113.26
|+9.62%
|109.7
|+13.17%
|Operating Income
|30.93
|25.56
|+21.01%
|25.72
|+20.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.3
|28.95
|+18.48%
|29.66
|+15.64%
|Net Income
|25.63
|21.66
|+18.33%
|21.02
|+21.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.34
|2.82
|+18.44%
|2.74
|+21.9%
FAQs
