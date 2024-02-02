Shanti Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 0.63% YOY

Shanti Gears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.5% & the profit decreased by 0.63% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.3% and the profit decreased by 17.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.89% q-o-q & decreased by 8.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 20.92% q-o-q & decreased by 0.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.87% Y-o-Y.
Shanti Gears has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, 19.62% return in the last 6 months and -8.97% YTD return.
Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of ₹4193.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹644.4 & ₹317.05 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.
Shanti Gears Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|125.54
|135.42
|-7.3%
|114.65
|+9.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.75
|18.86
|-5.89%
|19.35
|-8.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.01
|3.01
|-0%
|2.71
|+11.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|105.2
|109.7
|-4.1%
|94.27
|+11.59%
|Operating Income
|20.34
|25.72
|-20.92%
|20.38
|-0.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.95
|29.66
|-19.25%
|23.42
|+2.26%
|Net Income
|17.43
|21.02
|-17.08%
|17.54
|-0.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.27
|2.74
|-17.15%
|2.29
|-0.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹125.54Cr
