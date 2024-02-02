Shanti Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 0.63% YOY

Shanti Gears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.5% & the profit decreased by 0.63% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.3% and the profit decreased by 17.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.89% q-o-q & decreased by 8.27% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 20.92% q-o-q & decreased by 0.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.87% Y-o-Y.

Shanti Gears has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, 19.62% return in the last 6 months and -8.97% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of ₹4193.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹644.4 & ₹317.05 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.

Shanti Gears Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 125.54 135.42 -7.3% 114.65 +9.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.75 18.86 -5.89% 19.35 -8.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.01 3.01 -0% 2.71 +11.07% Total Operating Expense 105.2 109.7 -4.1% 94.27 +11.59% Operating Income 20.34 25.72 -20.92% 20.38 -0.2% Net Income Before Taxes 23.95 29.66 -19.25% 23.42 +2.26% Net Income 17.43 21.02 -17.08% 17.54 -0.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.27 2.74 -17.15% 2.29 -0.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹125.54Cr

