Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Shanti Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 0.63% YOY

Shanti Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 0.63% YOY

Livemint

Shanti Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.5% YoY & profit decreased by 0.63% YoY

Shanti Gears Q3 FY24 Results Live

Shanti Gears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.5% & the profit decreased by 0.63% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.3% and the profit decreased by 17.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.89% q-o-q & decreased by 8.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.92% q-o-q & decreased by 0.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.27 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.87% Y-o-Y.

Shanti Gears has delivered -2.71% return in the last 1 week, 19.62% return in the last 6 months and -8.97% YTD return.

Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of 4193.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 644.4 & 317.05 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 3.0. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 09 Feb, 2024.

Shanti Gears Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue125.54135.42-7.3%114.65+9.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.7518.86-5.89%19.35-8.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.013.01-0%2.71+11.07%
Total Operating Expense105.2109.7-4.1%94.27+11.59%
Operating Income20.3425.72-20.92%20.38-0.2%
Net Income Before Taxes23.9529.66-19.25%23.42+2.26%
Net Income17.4321.02-17.08%17.54-0.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.272.74-17.15%2.29-0.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹125.54Cr

