Shanti Gears Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.9% YOY

Shanti Gears Q4 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 24.51% & the profit increased by 31.9% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.38% and the profit increased by 47.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.07% q-o-q & decreased by 0.79% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 10.08% q-o-q & decreased by 5.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.35 for Q4 which increased by 31.86% Y-o-Y.

Shanti Gears has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, 21.33% return in the last 6 months and -7.4% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of ₹4265.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹644.4 & ₹371.1 respectively.

Shanti Gears Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 153.64 125.54 +22.38% 123.4 +24.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.56 17.75 -1.07% 17.7 -0.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.22 3.01 +40.2% 2.88 +46.53% Total Operating Expense 131.25 105.2 +24.76% 99.63 +31.74% Operating Income 22.39 20.34 +10.08% 23.77 -5.81% Net Income Before Taxes 31.91 23.95 +33.24% 26.55 +20.19% Net Income 25.68 17.43 +47.33% 19.47 +31.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.35 2.27 +47.58% 2.54 +31.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.68Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹153.64Cr

