Shanti Gears Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.9% YOY

Livemint

Shanti Gears Q4 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 24.51% & the profit increased by 31.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.38% and the profit increased by 47.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.07% q-o-q & decreased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.08% q-o-q & decreased by 5.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.35 for Q4 which increased by 31.86% Y-o-Y.

Shanti Gears has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, 21.33% return in the last 6 months and -7.4% YTD return.

Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of 4265.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of 644.4 & 371.1 respectively.

Shanti Gears Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue153.64125.54+22.38%123.4+24.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.5617.75-1.07%17.7-0.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.223.01+40.2%2.88+46.53%
Total Operating Expense131.25105.2+24.76%99.63+31.74%
Operating Income22.3920.34+10.08%23.77-5.81%
Net Income Before Taxes31.9123.95+33.24%26.55+20.19%
Net Income25.6817.43+47.33%19.47+31.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.352.27+47.58%2.54+31.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.68Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹153.64Cr

