Shanti Gears Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31.9% YOY

Shanti Gears Q4 Results Live : Shanti Gears declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline increased by 24.51% & the profit increased by 31.9% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 22.38% and the profit increased by 47.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.07% q-o-q & decreased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.08% q-o-q & decreased by 5.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.35 for Q4 which increased by 31.86% Y-o-Y.
Shanti Gears has delivered -1.54% return in the last 1 week, 21.33% return in the last 6 months and -7.4% YTD return.
Currently, Shanti Gears has a market cap of ₹4265.78 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹644.4 & ₹371.1 respectively.
Shanti Gears Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|153.64
|125.54
|+22.38%
|123.4
|+24.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.56
|17.75
|-1.07%
|17.7
|-0.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.22
|3.01
|+40.2%
|2.88
|+46.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|131.25
|105.2
|+24.76%
|99.63
|+31.74%
|Operating Income
|22.39
|20.34
|+10.08%
|23.77
|-5.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.91
|23.95
|+33.24%
|26.55
|+20.19%
|Net Income
|25.68
|17.43
|+47.33%
|19.47
|+31.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.35
|2.27
|+47.58%
|2.54
|+31.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.68Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹153.64Cr
