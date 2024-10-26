Sharda Cropchem Q2 Results: Profit at ₹42.41Cr, Revenue Increased by 33.77% YoY

Sharda Cropchem Q2 Results Live : Sharda Cropchem declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant turnaround with a profit of ₹42.41 crore. This marks a remarkable increase in revenue by 33.77% year-on-year, especially when compared to a loss of ₹27.58 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
However, it is important to note that revenue declined slightly by 1.05% compared to the previous quarter. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 7.04% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 12.67% year-on-year.
In terms of operational performance, Sharda Cropchem reported a substantial increase in operating income, which rose by 67.35% quarter-on-quarter and 152.52% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) also saw a remarkable increase of 253.59% year-on-year, reaching ₹4.7 for Q2.
Investors have seen mixed returns over different timeframes, with Sharda Cropchem delivering a -2.29% return in the last week, but a promising 57.41% return over the last six months and a 30.47% return year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹5329.78 crore, with its 52-week high and low standing at ₹636.85 and ₹318.05, respectively. Analyst sentiment is cautiously optimistic, with a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 26 Oct, 2024, where out of five analysts, two have given a Hold rating, two a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating.
Sharda Cropchem Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|776.89
|785.11
|-1.05%
|580.76
|+33.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.37
|11.15
|-7.04%
|9.2
|+12.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.1
|64.78
|+6.67%
|73.97
|-6.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|756.37
|772.85
|-2.13%
|619.83
|+22.03%
|Operating Income
|20.52
|12.26
|+67.35%
|-39.07
|+152.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.52
|30.79
|+47.84%
|-33.83
|+234.52%
|Net Income
|42.41
|27.25
|+55.61%
|-27.58
|+253.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.7
|3.02
|+55.63%
|-3.06
|+253.59%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess