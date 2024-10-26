Sharda Cropchem Q2 Results: Profit at ₹42.41Cr, Revenue Increased by 33.77% YoY

Sharda Cropchem Q2 Results Live : Sharda Cropchem declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant turnaround with a profit of ₹42.41 crore. This marks a remarkable increase in revenue by 33.77% year-on-year, especially when compared to a loss of ₹27.58 crore in the same period last fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it is important to note that revenue declined slightly by 1.05% compared to the previous quarter. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 7.04% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 12.67% year-on-year.

In terms of operational performance, Sharda Cropchem reported a substantial increase in operating income, which rose by 67.35% quarter-on-quarter and 152.52% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) also saw a remarkable increase of 253.59% year-on-year, reaching ₹4.7 for Q2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors have seen mixed returns over different timeframes, with Sharda Cropchem delivering a -2.29% return in the last week, but a promising 57.41% return over the last six months and a 30.47% return year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹5329.78 crore, with its 52-week high and low standing at ₹636.85 and ₹318.05, respectively. Analyst sentiment is cautiously optimistic, with a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 26 Oct, 2024, where out of five analysts, two have given a Hold rating, two a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating.

Sharda Cropchem Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 776.89 785.11 -1.05% 580.76 +33.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.37 11.15 -7.04% 9.2 +12.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.1 64.78 +6.67% 73.97 -6.58% Total Operating Expense 756.37 772.85 -2.13% 619.83 +22.03% Operating Income 20.52 12.26 +67.35% -39.07 +152.52% Net Income Before Taxes 45.52 30.79 +47.84% -33.83 +234.52% Net Income 42.41 27.25 +55.61% -27.58 +253.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.7 3.02 +55.63% -3.06 +253.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹42.41Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹776.89Cr

