Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sharda Cropchem Q2 Results: Profit at 42.41Cr, Revenue Increased by 33.77% YoY

Sharda Cropchem Q2 Results: Profit at ₹42.41Cr, Revenue Increased by 33.77% YoY

Livemint

Sharda Cropchem Q2 results: Revenue increased by 33.77% YoY & profit at 42.41Cr.

Sharda Cropchem Q2 Results Live

Sharda Cropchem Q2 Results Live : Sharda Cropchem declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant turnaround with a profit of 42.41 crore. This marks a remarkable increase in revenue by 33.77% year-on-year, especially when compared to a loss of 27.58 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

However, it is important to note that revenue declined slightly by 1.05% compared to the previous quarter. The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 7.04% quarter-on-quarter, although they increased by 12.67% year-on-year.

In terms of operational performance, Sharda Cropchem reported a substantial increase in operating income, which rose by 67.35% quarter-on-quarter and 152.52% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) also saw a remarkable increase of 253.59% year-on-year, reaching 4.7 for Q2.

Investors have seen mixed returns over different timeframes, with Sharda Cropchem delivering a -2.29% return in the last week, but a promising 57.41% return over the last six months and a 30.47% return year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 5329.78 crore, with its 52-week high and low standing at 636.85 and 318.05, respectively. Analyst sentiment is cautiously optimistic, with a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 26 Oct, 2024, where out of five analysts, two have given a Hold rating, two a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating.

Sharda Cropchem Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue776.89785.11-1.05%580.76+33.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.3711.15-7.04%9.2+12.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.164.78+6.67%73.97-6.58%
Total Operating Expense756.37772.85-2.13%619.83+22.03%
Operating Income20.5212.26+67.35%-39.07+152.52%
Net Income Before Taxes45.5230.79+47.84%-33.83+234.52%
Net Income42.4127.25+55.61%-27.58+253.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.73.02+55.63%-3.06+253.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹42.41Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹776.89Cr

