Sharda Cropchem Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 95.72% YoY

Sharda Cropchem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.83% & the profit decreased by 95.72% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.9% and the profit increased by 116.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.7% q-o-q & decreased by 25.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 42.2% q-o-q & decreased by 117.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 95.75% Y-o-Y.

Sharda Cropchem has delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -5.55% return in the last 6 months, and -8.09% YTD return.

Currently, Sharda Cropchem has a market cap of ₹3754.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹580 & ₹388.35 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Sharda Cropchem Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 632.46 580.76 +8.9% 1017.3 -37.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.36 9.2 +1.7% 12.63 -25.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 68.63 73.97 -7.22% 65.32 +5.07% Total Operating Expense 655.05 619.83 +5.68% 888.11 -26.24% Operating Income -22.58 -39.07 +42.2% 129.19 -117.48% Net Income Before Taxes 12.12 -33.83 +135.81% 143.43 -91.55% Net Income 4.64 -27.58 +116.82% 108.39 -95.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.51 -3.06 +116.67% 12.01 -95.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.64Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹632.46Cr

