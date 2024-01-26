Sharda Cropchem Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 95.72% YoY

Sharda Cropchem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.83% & the profit decreased by 95.72% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.9% and the profit increased by 116.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.7% q-o-q & decreased by 25.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 42.2% q-o-q & decreased by 117.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 95.75% Y-o-Y.
Sharda Cropchem has delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -5.55% return in the last 6 months, and -8.09% YTD return.
Currently, Sharda Cropchem has a market cap of ₹3754.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹580 & ₹388.35 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Sharda Cropchem Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|632.46
|580.76
|+8.9%
|1017.3
|-37.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.36
|9.2
|+1.7%
|12.63
|-25.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|68.63
|73.97
|-7.22%
|65.32
|+5.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|655.05
|619.83
|+5.68%
|888.11
|-26.24%
|Operating Income
|-22.58
|-39.07
|+42.2%
|129.19
|-117.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.12
|-33.83
|+135.81%
|143.43
|-91.55%
|Net Income
|4.64
|-27.58
|+116.82%
|108.39
|-95.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.51
|-3.06
|+116.67%
|12.01
|-95.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.64Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹632.46Cr
