Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sharda Cropchem Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 95.72% YoY

Sharda Cropchem Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 95.72% YoY

Livemint

Sharda Cropchem Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Decreased by 37.83% YoY & Profit Decreased by 95.72% YoY

Sharda Cropchem Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sharda Cropchem declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.83% & the profit decreased by 95.72% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.9% and the profit increased by 116.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.7% q-o-q & decreased by 25.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 42.2% q-o-q & decreased by 117.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 95.75% Y-o-Y.

Sharda Cropchem has delivered -4.07% return in the last 1 week, -5.55% return in the last 6 months, and -8.09% YTD return.

Currently, Sharda Cropchem has a market cap of 3754.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 580 & 388.35 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Sharda Cropchem Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue632.46580.76+8.9%1017.3-37.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.369.2+1.7%12.63-25.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization68.6373.97-7.22%65.32+5.07%
Total Operating Expense655.05619.83+5.68%888.11-26.24%
Operating Income-22.58-39.07+42.2%129.19-117.48%
Net Income Before Taxes12.12-33.83+135.81%143.43-91.55%
Net Income4.64-27.58+116.82%108.39-95.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.51-3.06+116.67%12.01-95.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.64Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹632.46Cr

