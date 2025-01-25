Sharda Cropchem Q3 Results 2025:Sharda Cropchem declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 46.94% year-on-year, reaching ₹929.33 crore, while net profit soared by an astonishing 571.34% to ₹31.15 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 19.62%, although profit experienced a decline of 26.55%. The rise in revenue and profit year-on-year highlights the company's strong operational performance.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 18.42% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 31.2% year-on-year, reflecting the growing operational costs amid increased revenues.
The operating income also exhibited significant growth, up by 315.59% quarter-on-quarter and 477.68% year-on-year, indicating strong operational leverage.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.45, marking an impressive increase of 576.47% year-on-year, further showcasing the company's profitability improvement.
Sharda Cropchem has faced a challenging week with a return of -11.8%, however, it has shown a positive return of 16.35% over the last six months despite a year-to-date decline of -19.46%.
The current market capitalization of Sharda Cropchem stands at ₹5784.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹886.6 and a low of ₹318.05, indicating volatility in the stock performance.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, two analysts have issued a Hold rating, two have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, reflecting optimism among analysts regarding Sharda Cropchem's future growth potential.
Sharda Cropchem Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|929.33
|776.89
|+19.62%
|632.46
|+46.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.28
|10.37
|+18.42%
|9.36
|+31.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|68.89
|69.1
|-0.3%
|68.63
|+0.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|844.05
|756.37
|+11.59%
|655.05
|+28.85%
|Operating Income
|85.28
|20.52
|+315.59%
|-22.58
|+477.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.93
|45.52
|+0.9%
|12.12
|+278.96%
|Net Income
|31.15
|42.41
|-26.55%
|4.64
|+571.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.45
|4.7
|-26.6%
|0.51
|+576.47%
