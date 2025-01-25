Sharda Cropchem Q3 Results 2025:Sharda Cropchem declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a remarkable increase in both revenue and profit. The topline surged by 46.94% year-on-year, reaching ₹929.33 crore, while net profit soared by an astonishing 571.34% to ₹31.15 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 19.62%, although profit experienced a decline of 26.55%. The rise in revenue and profit year-on-year highlights the company's strong operational performance.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 18.42% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 31.2% year-on-year, reflecting the growing operational costs amid increased revenues.

Sharda Cropchem Q3 Results

The operating income also exhibited significant growth, up by 315.59% quarter-on-quarter and 477.68% year-on-year, indicating strong operational leverage.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.45, marking an impressive increase of 576.47% year-on-year, further showcasing the company's profitability improvement.

Sharda Cropchem has faced a challenging week with a return of -11.8%, however, it has shown a positive return of 16.35% over the last six months despite a year-to-date decline of -19.46%.

The current market capitalization of Sharda Cropchem stands at ₹5784.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹886.6 and a low of ₹318.05, indicating volatility in the stock performance.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, two analysts have issued a Hold rating, two have rated it as Buy, and one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, reflecting optimism among analysts regarding Sharda Cropchem's future growth potential.

Sharda Cropchem Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 929.33 776.89 +19.62% 632.46 +46.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.28 10.37 +18.42% 9.36 +31.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 68.89 69.1 -0.3% 68.63 +0.38% Total Operating Expense 844.05 756.37 +11.59% 655.05 +28.85% Operating Income 85.28 20.52 +315.59% -22.58 +477.68% Net Income Before Taxes 45.93 45.52 +0.9% 12.12 +278.96% Net Income 31.15 42.41 -26.55% 4.64 +571.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.45 4.7 -26.6% 0.51 +576.47%